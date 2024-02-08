Tom Sandoval’s Assistant Ann Maddox Speaks Out Following ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Debut: ‘I Felt So Bad’

Tom Sandoval’s assistant made her debut on “Vanderpump Rules,” but her cameos may be one season and done.

Following the season 11 premiere of the Bravo reality show, Sandoval’s assistant Ann Maddox launched a podcast, titled “We Signed an NDA,” with co-host Amanda Lifford. Maddox spoke out about her unexpected role on the reality show.

“In season 11, for the first time, I have a role of being in front [of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cameras] just because of my job,” she said on the podcast. “And the only way I could describe it or put context to it is [it’s like] being in the most complicated improv scene in the world. But the improv scene is also your real life. My mind is still grasping it. I’m still trying to put context to it. Such a brand new way of being in my world.”

Maddox was first mentioned in the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 premiere as Ariana Madix explained her complicated living situation with Sandoval following their messy March 2023 split. “We communicate via his assistant Ann, which is great for me because I don’t have to look at his stupid face. But bad for Ann because that’s literally her job,” Madix said in a confessional.

But it doesn’t appear to be Ann Maddox’s job anymore. In January 2024, Sandoval’s friend, Tom Schwartz, told “The Viall Files” podcast, “[Sandoval’s] assistant just resigned last week.”

Fans think Ann Maddox Has a Thankless Job

Maddox made her debut on “Vanderpump Rules” in the February 6 episode “The Ultimate Betrayal.” In the episode, she was awkwardly tasked with offering Madix a “very nice hotel room” while Sandoval hosted a birthday party at their house. Madix turned down the “inappropriate” offer. Maddox was later the go-between to arrange a smaller party that would end by midnight. She admitted she ignored Sandoval’s bossy text instructions and sent a nicer message to Madix.

On her podcast on February 7, Maddox said she felt “so bad” asking Madix about the party. “I mean, in between takes I would apologize profusely to Ariana,” she said. Maddox added that she didn’t take Madix’s reaction personally. “I am the mouthpiece so I’m gonna see the reaction,” she said. “I want to quickly add this was the first time I ever saw Ariana upset. So I was a little shocking.”

She also admitted she felt “heartbroken” when Sandoval dismissed her party balloon setup, which he compared to a “baby shower vibe.” Maddox said she couldn’t find an air pump so she blew up all the balloons by mouth.

One of Maddox’s other jobs was to intercept Sandoval’s mail, she shared on her podcast. She addressed a story about Sandoval telling her to grab letters from his then-mistress Raquel Leviss. “Ariana wakes up way earlier than all of us because she is a busy, busy lady, and I don’t come into work until 11:00 a.m. So, if the mail’s delivered before then, sorry,” Maddox said she told Sandoval.

She also said working for the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner was “very very stressful.”

On social media, fans reacted to the scenes with Sandoval’s assistant.

No wonder Tom Sandoval’s assistant resigned last week. This scene between her and Ariana was so uncomfortable. 😭 #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/km2EuCTvyU — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) January 31, 2024

“I think Ann should get a moment at the reunion 😂 and some free therapy 😂,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“What’s the absolute worst job u could imagine and why is it being Sandoval’s assistant?” another wrote on X.

Ann Maddox is Team Ariana Now

Maddox made it clear she is Team Ariana these days. On her Instagram page, she shared a photo of her at a “Dancing with the Stars” taping when Madix competed on the show how in November. Maddox tried to wear a “Team Ariana” cheerleader outfit, but ABC’s dress code wouldn’t allow it.

On her podcast, she also revealed when she found out about Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal with Leviss, she was stunned.

“I was crushed because as a personal assistant, you become part of your bosses’ lives. And it’s no secret that I dearly love Ariana. She’s incredible and so cool,” Maddox said on her podcast. “When I did the math in my head [of the affair timeline] I was just shocked. I still love Ariana so dearly. … And [Tom], there’s love there. I don’t know what to say right now.”

READ NEXT: Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Return to TV in ‘The Valley’