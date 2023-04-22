Tom Sandoval Reacts to Ariana Madix’s New Hookup After ‘Jamie’ Affair

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix ended their relationship in March 2023 after Madix found out that Sandoval was having an affair with their “Vanderpump Rules” co-star, Raquel Leviss.

On April 17, 2023, TMZ reported that Sandoval and Leviss actually had “code names” for one another as a way to keep their secret romance under wraps. While it’s not clear what Leviss called Sandoval, the outlet has confirmed that Sandoval used the name “Jamie” to disguise messages from Leviss on his phone. The outlet reports that some people close to Sandoval knew all about “Jamie” — the code name and the person behind the disguise.

In the time since the Scandoval broke, Madix has done her best to move on, spending time with her girlfriends and even hooking up with a new guy. While at Coachella, Madix was spotted in photos and on video locking lips with Daniel Wai.

Tom Sandoval Says He’s Happy That Ariana Madix Is Moving On

TMZ caught up with Sandoval at the airport after Coachella weekend and asked him about his ex-girlfriend’s apparent new romance. When a photographer asked Sandoval if he’d seen that Madix was “moving on,” Sandoval replied, “yes, I love that.”

Sandoval went on to say that he really wants Madix to move on and that he’s “really happy” that she appears to have found someone to take her mind off of everything that has happened.

According to his Instagram bio, Wai is a fitness coach with more than 23,000 Instagram followers and a partnership with UnderArmour. Wai seems to have a good head on his shoulders as well. In the “About” section of his website, he shares that he attended college and majored in Computer Science. He obtained a secondary degree in Business and he minored in math.

Wai is very passionate about health and fitness and feels as though he has found his “true calling.”

Sources Say Ariana Madix Doesn’t Want a Boyfriend

Despite how things may seem, Madix isn’t looking to get into another serious relationship — at least that’s what insiders have told Us Weekly.

“Ariana is single and is having the time of her life. She’s enjoying her freedom and being single for the first time in years,” a source told the outlet.

“She is allowed to date whoever she wants and was having an amazing time at Coachella with Daniel,” the insider continued. “She’s definitely open to seeing where things go with Daniel, but at the same time, Ariana isn’t totally ready to jump into a serious relationship,” they added.

As for how Sandoval and Leviss are doing, both have said that they’re taking a break from the romantic part of their relationship. When TMZ spoke with Sandoval at LAX, he was asked if he’d be going to see Leviss. He quickly replied, “no.”

Meanwhile, “Vanderpump Rules” fans will continue seeing how things play out on season 10 before getting to see what went down at the reunion, which taped just weeks after Scandoval broke.

