Tom Sandoval’s New Girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson Makes Her Debut on Bravo

Tom Sandoval ’s new girlfriend made her Bravo debut.

On May 7, 2024, Sandoval’s new flame, model Victoria Lee Robinson, was front and center for his appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” And while she wasn’t a guest on the Bravo chatfest per se, she did have a minute in the hot seat.

At the top of the episode, host Andy Cohen referenced Sandoval’s headline-making cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss that dominated 2023. After noting that he “does kind of grill” Sandoval about his new relationship during the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, Cohen turned to Robinson.

“I am just curious, for you… after everything Tom has… after Tom’s last year, did that deter you from dating him at all?” Cohen asked Robinson.

Robinson claimed that she has never watched “Vanderpump Rules.” “Well, I’ve never watched the show,” she laughed nervously. “I choose to keep it that way.”

Sandoval has been a main cast member on the “Vanderpump Rules” since 2013.

There Were Rumors About Drama Between Sandoval & Robinson After the WWHL Appearance

Following his brief exchange with Robinson, Cohen asked how long Sandoval has been “hanging out” with her. Sandoval seemed unsure. “I don’t know, probably like 3, 4 months roughly, right?” he said as he looked over at Robinson.

Robinson appeared a little confused by his timeline and just smiled and shook her head. Some fans felt Sandoval was vague with his answer in an attempt to cover himself.

“Guaranteed he said that because he was hooking up with other girls still and didn’t want anyone to have ammo against him,” one viewer wrote on Instagram.

On February 1, 2024, an insider told TMZ that Sandoval, 41, and Robinson, 31, had been officially dating for about a month or so.

Hours after the WWHL taping, the fan account @thebravobabe shared screenshots of Robinson and Sandoval’s social media follows and noted that the two no longer followed each other. The caption read, “After the WWHL taping last night, Sandoval, Victoria and Jax [Taylor] went out together. This morning Victoria and Sandoval unfollowed each other.”

It was also noted that Sandoval’s friend Bille Lee also unfollowed both of them.

In August 2023, The Daily Mail posted a romance rumor about Sandoval and Billie Lee. Lee reportedly sometimes stayed at Sandoval’s house following his split from Ariana Madix.

Some fans speculated that Taylor may have dropped a “Billie Lee bomb” on Robinson during their night out to cause drama.

But soon after, Sandoval and Robinson started following each other again.

Tom Sandoval Gushed About His Girlfriend in Previous Interviews

Sandoval first spoke about his relationship with Robinson during a February 7, 2024 appearance on Billie Lee’s “Billie and the Kid” podcast. At the time, he referred to the model as his “friend.”

“This week, my addiction of the week is definitely my friend Victoria that I have been hanging out with,” Sandoval told Lee. “She’s definitely super awesome and she’s one of the sweetest people. …We went on our first date last night. It was awesome. It was very adventurous, a little crazy.”

Sandoval described Robinson as “successful” and “humble.”

On the “Vanderpump Rules Aftershow,” Sandoval shared more details about his new lady. “She’s very successful,” he said. “She’s a model, does very well for herself, has her own house.”

“She’s also very generous,” he added. “She’s very sweet. She takes care of people. She’s very nurturing, very maternal, and she’s spontaneous. We have a lot in common.”

Sandoval confirmed that Robinson was never a fan of “Vanderpump Rules.” “[She] did not watch the show, was not familiar with it whatsoever,” he clarified. “Doesn’t care about social media or following or anything.”

Robinson previously briefly dated Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, according to E! News.

