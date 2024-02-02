Tom Sandoval Reveals Exact Offer He Gave Ariana Madix For Their House

Tom Sandoval disputed his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix’s claims about the house they co-own. The “Vanderpump Rules” exes have been at odds about selling their Valley Village, California property in the aftermath of Sandoval’s headline-making cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss, which resulted in their breakup in March 2023.

In a January 2024 interview on the “Viall Files” podcast, Sandoval claimed he gave Madix a fair offer for the property. “Ariana is making it out to be that me wanting to keep the house is a psychopath move, but it’s not,” he told Viall. “She’s like ‘Oh he gave me a [expletive] offer.’ I gave her an offer of $3.1 million. We bought our house for 2.05.”

In December, Madix responded to an Instagram post to explain why she’s still at a stalemate with her ex. “WE COUNTERED BC HIS OFFER WAS TRASH AND GOT NOTHING BACK,” she wrote.

According to Page Six, Sandoval and Madix paid more than $2 million for the 4,453 square foot five-bedroom, five-and-half bath home in 2019.

Tom Sandoval Said He Put a Lot of Money into the House & Pays All Of the Bills

Sandoval also clarified that while the house is still in limbo, Madix is not suing him.

“So Ariana is trying to make it out that I’m a psycho for like wanting to keep the house that we have. She literally said that. You can watch it on the trailer,” he told Viall. “She thinks I’m a psycho for wanting to keep the house. Meanwhile, when my mom and dad got divorced my dad kept the house. When my stepdad and his wife got divorced he kept the house. And when Ariana’s mom and dad got divorced she kept the house.”

Explaining their financial agreement for the property, Sandoval said, “We both paid like $250,000 down payment.”

“[I offered her] 3.1 as a buyout,” he added. “I mean, Ariana hasn’t paid a single bill for this house in 8 months. She hasn’t paid the mortgage. …She hasn’t lived there in two or three months, I didn’t live there for the first two months. All her [expletive] is in the master bedroom. Like she comes and goes, shows up whenever. I put solar panels, I’ve done construction on this house.”

“She’s being petty and she doesn’t want me to have the house. That’s it. I’ve offered her a million dollars over what we paid for it three years ago,” he said. Sandoval also claimed Madix “knows exactly what she’s doing” and accused her of hitting “the breakup lottery.”

The bar owner also explained that his attachment to the house is less about emotions than people may think. “I like paid to build the gym there,” he said. “I’ve invested tens of thousands of dollars into building this house into what it is. Like I’m just like now I’m going to have to move into another place and build another gym and not be neighbors with Breckin [Meyer]. I love that guy.”

Tom & Ariana’s Awkward Dynamic Will Play Out in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

In “Vamdeprump Rules” season 11, fans git a closer look at Sandoval and Madix’s living situation in scenes filmed just three months after their split. At the time, the exes were still living together in their house and were using Sandoval’s assistant, Ann, as a middleman to communicate. When a producer asked Madix, “What is it like having to share a living space with your ex?,” she replied, “[Expletive] stupid.” Sandoval said “awkward” when asked the same question.

Sandoval further explained why he continued to live with Madix in a segment on the “Vanderpump Rules Aftershow.” “Because all those bills will be coming out of my house out of my accounts,” he said. “I knew that if I moved out she would probably have a friend move in and I would just nothing would happen.”

He also explained that both he and Madix were “so busy” at the time. “I swear there were times where like nobody was in that house for like weeks at a time,” he said. “I also couldn’t afford to, like, go live in another place, I feel like it was more of a bigger deal to everybody else than to us.”

