Vanderpump Rules Stars Receive Harsh Feedback Over BravoCon Looks

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz wore some bold outfits to “Andy’s Legends Ball” at BravoCon and their “Dumb and Dumber” -inspired outfits were a big hit-or-miss with fans.

The two “Vanderpump Rules” stars wore the orange and blue suits that Harry and Lloyd wore in the famous movie, complete with ruffle dress shirts and canes. The only item missing from their looks were the hats worn by Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels in the film.

However, while some fans appreciated the move, many slammed the two stars and called it “unoriginal.”

Fans Roasted Tom Sandoval & Tom Schwartz for the ‘Unoriginal’ Matching Outfits

A thread started on Reddit showing off the pair’s outfits, where many called them out for the move. “They look like they are auditioning for an M&M candy commercial!” someone wrote. Another person said they could picture Sandoval planning the whole thing for Schwartz and told him, “bro stoppp.”

Someone else agreed that if Sandoval didn’t “plan their outfits,” Schwartz would “wear nothing but oversized man dresses and slide sandals. but honestly this might be worse.”

One person commented that they imagined Sandoval felt like a “genius” for the idea but that it was “literally so unoriginal.” Someone else agreed, “This isn’t the hit they think it is.”

Not all fans were against the look though as others said they liked it and it was lighthearted. “Men’s fashion is SO boring, I think it’s nice they’re having fun with it,” one commenter wrote.

Tom Schwartz Opened Up About His Recent Divorce at BravoCon, Where He Also Celebrated His 40th Birthday

It was a busy weekend for both Toms as they participated in several panels. Schwartz opened up about his separation from Katie Maloney on the VPR panel, which took place just a few days after their divorce was officially finalized. He shared that while he’s doing well now, the past several months have been “an emotional rollercoaster.”

“I feel like for the first few months I was a sad sack of s***,” he said. “And I think I’m guilty of indulging in those feelings a little bit.” The VPR star said he “turned emo” as he “got addicted to the sadness.”

Schwartz said it was extremely difficult to go public with the news after they were already separated as it became painful all over again. “That was so painful,” he revealed. “That was hard.”

The weekend was action-packed for Sandoval as well as he performed at BravoCon with his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras. Saturday, October 15, was the “BravoCon After Dark” sold-out show presented by Bud Light Seltzer. The show saw Sandoval performing as well as other guests like his co-star DJ James Kennedy. The event also happened to fall on Schwartz’s 40th birthday. According to the Daily Mail, Sandoval led the crowd in singing Happy Birthday to Schwartz at midnight.

