Tom Sandoval’s Assistant Ann Maddox Reveals How She Started Working For Him

Tom Sandoval’s longtime assistant, Ann Maddox, shared new details about when she first started working for him, and her reaction when she found out about his months-long cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss.

Ann worked for Sandoval behind the scenes for several years. But she made her debut on “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 episode “The Ultimate Betrayal.” In the episode, viewers saw her act as a go-between for Sandoval and his ex, Ariana Madix, who were still living together in their Valley Village home at the time of filming. It didn’t take long for viewers to see that Ann had some awkward job responsibilities. One task involved asking Ariana to go to a hotel room so her ex could throw himself a birthday party at their house.

In a February 2024 interview with Variety, Ann Maddox shared that she started working for Sandoval during the early months of the COVID pandemic because she desperately needed a job.

Ann Maddox Posted on Facebook That She Was Looking For Work

In the Variety interview, Ann said she previously worked at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. She found herself out of work when entertainment venues shut down during the pandemic. “I desperately needed a job,” she explained. “I had a lot of previous experience as an assistant, nanny, and organizer,” she added, explaining that she would “go to people’s homes and organize rooms, garages, and so forth for them.”

“So when I posted on my Facebook that I needed work and my experience, a mutual friend contacted me immediately saying that she knew someone who needed an assistant! ” she said. “I applied, had a quick interview with Tom, and got the job! I started officially working for him December of 2020.”

Despite working closely with Sandoval for more than two years, Ann claimed she was blindsided by his affair with Leviss. She found out about the seven-month affair in March 2023 along with the rest of the world and was shocked.

When her job responsibilities then included being a go-between for the exes, Ann admitted she had to cross a fine line between keeping Sandoval happy and remaining cordial to Ariana. “The goal, as a personal assistant, is to get your boss what he needs,” she explained. “So I may take some liberty in how I ask. Because I prefer to approach situations with maximal courtesy and politeness?” she said.

On her podcast, “We Signed an NDA,” Ann revealed when Sandoval asked her to tell Ariana he was having a party in their home, she texted and sent it fast before he finished speaking. “I felt so bad asking Ariana about the party and seeing if it was OK,” she said. “I admittedly quickly texted the question and then told Tom, like, ‘Oh, whoops, I already sent it,’ so that I could get away with asking nicely rather than making the statement that he wanted to.”

Ann Maddox Wouldn’t Say When & Why She Resigned

Ann does not work for Sandoval anymore. The description on her podcast homepage describes her and co-host Amanda Lifford as “two former assistants.”

In January 2024, Sandoval’s friend, Tom Schwartz, told “The Viall Files” podcast that Sandoval’s assistant “just resigned last week.” During a February 2024 appearance on the “Billie and the Kid” podcast, Sandoval said his cousin Josh is his assistant.

In the Variety interview, Ann was asked when she resigned and why. But she replied, “Can’t spill the beans yet” and directed people to her podcast.

She did appear to take issue with one of the tasks she was given after the scandal broke. On the first episode of her podcast, Ann said Sandoval volunteered her to intercept letters sent to his home from Leviss so Ariana wouldn’t see them.

“My assistant will handle it,” she claimed her former boss said, per Entertainment Tonight. “My response to that is, ‘[Expletive], I don’t work on Saturdays! I’m your girl Friday, but I don’t work on Saturdays. That’s the end of that.'”

“Also, Ariana wakes up way earlier than all of us because she is a busy, busy lady,” she added. “And I don’t come into work until 11:00 a.m. So if the mail’s delivered before then, sorry.”

