Tom Schwartz Gives Update on Where He Stands With Ariana Madix & Raquel Leviss

Tom Schwartz opened up about the current status of his relationships with Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss, nine months after his friend Tom Sandoval’s headline-making cheating scandal wreaked havoc on their friend group.

On November 28, 2023, the “Vanderpump Rules” star was put on the spot during a guest stint on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” During a game called “Truth or Schwartz Drinks,” Schwartz was asked for an update on his relationship with Madix, who is currently competing on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Well, first of all did you see her cha cha to Britney Spears?” Schwartz asked Cohen. “I feel like she solidified herself as a pop culture icon. I wish we were on better terms. I’m always happy to see her. I don’t think she’s super stoked to see me.”

Cohen then asked if Schwartz has spoken to Leviss since she moved from Los Angeles back to Arizona with her family. “I haven’t. But I wish her well,” the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner said.

When asked if he still has her “info,” Schwartz replied, “Her number? I think.”

“Should I text her?” he then asked, to which Cohen and fellow WWHL guest Whitney Rose both responded, “No!”

Ariana Madix Has Not Hidden Her Disdain for Tom Schwartz

In March 2023, Schwartz was thrust into the middle of Sandoval’s affair. Sandoval cheated on his longtime partner Madix with Leviss for more than seven months before their affair was exposed. But during that time, Schwartz engaged in a flirty relationship with Leviss and even shared a kiss with her at Scheana Shay’s wedding in August 2022. Some fans think Schwartz was in on Sandoval’s affair and helped to distract from it by flirting with Leviss.

In May 2023, Madix called out Schwartz during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” after she was asked to name the most cringe-worthy moment of the past season of “Vanderpump Rules.” “Just the fabrication of a narrative that was being formed, like, the entire time without my knowledge behind my back by not just my ex-boyfriend but his little flying monkeys as well,” she said.

When Cohen asked, “The flying monkeys are?,” Madix didn’t hesitate to respond. “Tom Schwartz, mainly,” she replied.

Tom Admitted He Hasn’t Been Voting for Ariana Madix on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Madix made it to the finals on “Dancing With the Stars,” but it wasn’t due to any support from Schwartz. While he raved about Madix’s Britney Spears-themed dance on the show, Schwartz admitted he hasn’t actually voted for his former friend each week.

“I did once actually,” Schwartz said on “Watch What Happens Live.” “I’ve watched every episode,” he added, admitting that he just hasn’t voted each week.

Schwartz isn’t the only one who hasn’t voted. Sandoval also admitted he hasn’t been voting for his ex either. He previously promised he would vote for Madix on the celebrity ballroom competition.

“I’m not, actually,” Sandoval told Extra in November 2023. “I’m not going to lie, I’m not. But, I mean, she’s killing it. I’ve seen it. I know she’s doing really well, and that’s great. I’m happy for her.”

