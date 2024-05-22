Tom Schwartz Confirms He Lied About Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright’s Relationship

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Schwartz opened up about his former co-star Jax Taylor’s split from his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright.

During an appearance on the May 16 episode of “The Valley” star Kristen Doute’s podcast, “Balancing Act,” Schwartz revealed he knew Cartwright and Taylor separated before the public became aware of the situation in February 2024.

Doute stated that Schwartz was “like lying about it in public” when he repeatedly told publications that he was unsure about the state of Cartwright and Taylor’s marriage. According to Doute, Cartwright was confused about Schwartz’s comments as he was present when she told Taylor she wanted to separate in January 2024.

“I just wanted to call you out on because you were one of the first people to know about the separation,” said Doute. “Because you were with Jax and Brittany because Brittany told me. And she made sure that she said it in front of you. Because she didn’t want Jax to, like, not believe her. Or be able to spin it, when it first, first happened.”

Schwartz replied that he was dishonest because Cartwright and Taylor requested him to not publicly speak about their separation.

“Well, they asked me not to say anything,” said Schwartz.

Doute suggested she did not believe Cartwright requested Schwartz to not be truthful about her separation when speaking to publications.

“Jax probably did. Because Brittany was like, ‘Wait a minute.’ Brittany was like, ‘Why is he saying that he doesn’t really know? I made sure that he knew,'” stated Doute.

Schwartz asserted, however, that the night he found out about their separation, Cartwright “asked [him] not to say anything.”

Kristen Doute & Tom Schwartz Shared if They Believed Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Would Mend Their Marriage

While recording the “Balancing Act” episode, Doute and Schwartz shared whether they believed Cartwright and Taylor should reconcile their relationship. Schwartz, who finalized his divorce from Katie Maloney in 2022, stated he is “a champion for separation and divorce when things are not working.”

“Not that I don’t believe in fighting for something that you believe in and love. But, at some point — I don’t know, have they reached the point of no return? I guess time will tell. And I don’t know, it’s tough to say,” clarified Schwartz. “But generally speaking, from what I’ve seen, I’m an advocate for a healthy, amicable separation.”

Doute agreed with her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star. She also explained that her opinion about whether or not Cartwright and Taylor should mend their relationship depends on the day.

Schwartz also shared he believed the former couple has done an excellent job co-parenting their 3-year-old son, Cruz, amid their separation.

Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Spoke About Their Separation in Separate Interviews

Cartwright discussed separating from Taylor during an April 2024 episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. According to Cartwright, she decided she needed to take some time away from Taylor after they had an explosive argument in January 2024.

“We just got into a big fight. And I was kind of like, ‘Okay. I’m packing up and me and Cruz are getting out of this toxic environment,'” said the Kentucky native.

Cartwright also stated that she believed Cruz has been doing better now that his parents do not live with each other.

“I think he’s, like, thriving a little bit. And that kind of breaks my heart. Because I feel like we were just fighting in front of him. And that’s one of the main reasons I was like, ‘I have to get out of here.’ Because he doesn’t deserve that,” stated the mother of one.

While speaking to E! News in April 2024, Taylor stated he was unsure if he and Cartwright would mend their relationship.

“Every week, it’s changing. We’re talking. We’re eating dinner, we’re going out for drinks. So, who knows? Do I want to be back together again? Of course I would, but, you know, we gotta see what’s healthy for us and our son,” said Taylor.

He stated, however, that he believes he is “on the right track” to rekindle his romance with his estranged wife.

“I was going through a lot of personal issues with myself and my mental health that needed a time out,” said the 44-year-old.