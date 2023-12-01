Tom Schwartz is Put in the Hot Seat Regarding TV Romance

Tom Schwartz was put in an awkward spot during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on November 28, 2023.

One year after his divorce from Katie Maloney was finalized, the “Vanderpump Rules” star addressed his new reality TV romance with his “Winter House” co-star, Katie Flood.

Schwartz and Flood shared a kiss during the third season of the winter-theme Bravo spinoff, and later had a short-lived hookup in a bathroom in the cast’s Steamboat Springs, Colorado digs. On WWHL, Schwartz told host Andy Cohen, “What happens in the ‘Winter House’ bathroom stays in the ‘Winter House’ bathroom.”

But during a game of “Truth or Schwartz Drinks,” Cohen asked him the burning question, “Who’s the better kisser: Katie Flood or Katie Maloney?”

Schwartz knew better than to answer that one, so he gave a safe answer. “Lisa Vanderpump,” he said.

Tom Schwartz Revealed What He Finds Attractive About Katie Flood

In March 2023, Schwartz, 40, and “Below Deck Mediterranean” chief stew Flood, 31, met at the “Winter House” cabin. Their flirty relationship became a storyline on the third season of the Bravo reality show. Schwartz had trouble calling Flood by her first name because it’s the same name as his ex-wife’s. The two women also share the same middle name, Marie.

Schwartz left “Winter House” early because he had to be back in Los Angeles to film the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion.

But Cohen had more questions for him on WWHL. At one point, the Bravo host asked Schwartz, “What do you consider to be the most attractive physical quality about Floody?”

Schwartz went on to gush about the “Below Deck” beauty. “She has like this iconic, timeless look, and I’ve said it a million times but she has like the essence of an early ‘90s supermodel,” Schwartz said. “She’s sophisticated and very competent but she has a great sense of humility and also like she’s very like Cosmopolitan, worldly and she’s just she’s got a mystique about her,”

When asked to describe Flood’s kissing style in three words, he replied: “Whimsical, spontaneous, warm embrace.”

Schwartz got giggly when Cohen asked if Flood is the kind of girl he wanted to bring home to meet his mom. “Like I said, she’s devastatingly gorgeous and charming. You know, I don’t know man,” he said.

Tom Schwartz said Katie Maloney Approves of Katie Flood

While Schwartz had reservations about kissing Flood on camera so soon after his divorce, he told E! News Maloney is actually cool with the other Katie.

“She was very supportive,” Schwartz said of his ex-wife’s reaction to his reality TV romance. “Somewhere in the back of my mind, I thought she was going to be annoyed or just disappointed that I’d had a romance on camera. Even though at that point we had been separated for a year.

The bar owner also gave an update on his relationship with Flood today. “I think we’re really good friends,” he said. “We haven’t like friend-zoned each other, we stay in touch.”

