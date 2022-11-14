Tom Schwartz Reveals How He Really Feels About Katie Maloney Dating a 25-Year-Old Guy

Tom Schwartz opened up about his ex-wife Katie Maloney’s new man.

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars announced their split in March 2022 and their divorce was recently finalized.

While he is now single for the first time in more than 12 years, Schwartz has stated that he has no interest in dating right now. In October 2022, the 40-year-old bar owner told E! News that at this point in his life, dating seems like “such an abstraction.”

“I’m not even thinking about dating, I’m embracing being single, focusing on my career and our business,” he said.

But the same can’t be said for Maloney, who is back in the dating pool and seeing a guy who is 15 years Schwartz’s junior.

Tom Schwartz Admitted He ‘Liked’ Katie Maloney’s Young Boyfriend

While at BravoCon in October, Maloney told Page Six that she has met some guys through Instagram DM. “There’s a guy who’s, like, 25 that I’ve been hanging with,” she dished. “It’s fun, It’s just casual. It’s just fun.”

According to Us Weekly, Maloney’s 25-year-old beau is actor Satchel Clendenin.

In early November, Schwartz told the outlet that he heard “great” things about Clendenin. “I’ve heard he’s a really nice guy,” the Tom Tom partner said. “I just want Katie to be happy. I’m not just saying that. I’m not trying to be a self-righteous Mr. Cool Guy. I just want Katie to be happy. I’m not the jealous type.”

But more recently, Schwartz confirmed that he actually met his ex-wife’s new man – and liked him.

“I got to meet him briefly,” Schwartz told The Sun. “I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this, but I liked him. And then people will be like ‘oh well you like everyone.’ I don’t like everyone, but I liked him.”

Schwartz admitted that “of course on some level it kind of stings,” but that he just wants his ex to be happy. “I will support whoever she wants to date as long as they’re not an a**hole,” he added.

Katie Maloney Opened Up About Dating Younger Guys

In July 2022, Maloney, 35, opened up about dating younger guys after 12 years with Schwartz. “A lot of [the guys] are really young and that’s kind of fun too,” she told Us at the time. “I’m kind of, like, in a cougar era.”

She also confirmed that her 25-year-old beau has hung out with some of her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars and other friends.

And like Schwartz, Maloney’s best friend, former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder, has given her approval of Clendenin. An insider told Hollywood Life that Schroeder “couldn’t be happier” for her VPR bestie.

“Stassi just wants Katie to be happy,” the source said. “A few people have met Satchel and so far everybody thinks he’s great. He’s really laid back which Stassi thinks is a good match for Katie. She realizes there’s an age difference, but Satchel seems pretty mature for his age and Katie is enjoying his company so that’s all that matters. She sees that Katie isn’t putting too much pressure on things and is just having fun for the time being.”

READ NEXT: Who is James Kennedy’s New Girlfriend Ally Lewber?