Tom Schwartz Spotted With Fawn Everett but Are They Dating?

Tom Schwartz and his ex-wife Katie Maloney are going through the process of getting divorced. The “Vanderpump Rules” stars announced their split on social media on March 15, 2022.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths, we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness,” Maloney captioned an Instagram post.

Although the split is still relatively fresh, many fans are curious who Tom and Katie might go on to date next. On the April 1, 2022, episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Maloney shared that she hadn’t been on any dates just yet. Instead, she was taking some time to heal.

“Everyone moves at their own time, but, you know, I think there’s a healing process that should be happening,” Maloney said.

Schwartz has been less open when it comes to talking about his recent split, which seems to make fans more curious about what’s going on with him. He is working on opening Schwartz and Sandy’s with his pal Tom Sandoval, but he has been laying relatively low otherwise.

After returning to the States from Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s wedding in Italy, Schwartz shared a photo with a woman named Fawn Everett. Some fans became curious about Everett — but there’s most likely nothing romantic going on between the two.

Here’s what you need to know:

Schwartz & Everett Are Just Friends

Thanks to some quick detective work by internet users we know that Schwartz and Everett are just friends — and she’s also good friends with Maloney, too. They follow each other on Instagram.

Everett and Schwartz have been friends since their college days, as evidenced by some very old photos of Everett’s Instagram account.

Most fans didn’t think that Schwartz would post a photo of a girl that he was seeing so quickly after his split from Maloney, especially because the two are still living together and seem to be very amicable — but the curiosity was there nonetheless.

“She’s probably an old friend of theirs who lives in NYC, he had a layover there on his way back to LA and they got drinks. I feel like posting with a hookup at this point would be a really vindictive move and I don’t get the impression that’s the type of divorce they’re going through…currently,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the photo.

“Maybe she is a friend? However, i understand the speculation and i am sure we are all over thinking this,” someone else wrote.

“He and Katie have been friends with her for years, they’ve both tagged her in their stories many times before,” a third person added.

Schwartz Was Falsely Linked to Raquel Leviss

Schwartz found himself romantically linked to one of his VPR co-stars — the newly single Raquel Leviss.

“Tom Schwartz and Raquel boldly holding hands and making out. Seems like Peter was definitely for optics. The comfort level between these two wasn’t a first time hookup. I’m shocked. Didn’t grab a picture, but I’m sure someone did,” a blind published by Bravo and Cocktails on April 18, 2022, read.

Schwartz was quick to debunk the claim, which has since been removed from the Bravo and Cocktails website.

“Guys hate to break it to you but I wasn’t at Coachella,” he wrote, adding the crying with laughter emoji.

Leviss has since been linked to another Bravo star — and that romance appears to be heating up.

READ NEXT: Is Katie Maloney Already Dating Following Her Split From Tom Schwartz?