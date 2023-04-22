Tom Schwartz Addresses His ‘Unhinged’ Interviews

Tom Schwartz doesn’t often post on Instagram and he’s been laying a bit low since the scandal involving his best friend Tom Sandoval’s affair with Raquel Leviss broke, but a recent post by the “Vanderpump Rules” star got mixed reactions from fans.

On April 21, Schwartz posted a photo shoot that he did with the two dogs he shares with ex-wife Katie Maloney, Gordo and Butter. Schwartz shared a series of photos with his adorable pups and captioned the post, “Post a pure pic with the pups please? Absolute honor to be a part of your book supporting @wagsandwalks . Featuring my two favorite creatures on planet earth. 📸 by @charlienunnphotography.”

In response to one commenter who speculated that Schwartz may have hired a PR team to help him with his image in the wake of a shocking and seemingly unfiltered appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Schwartz commented, “You can tell from my unhinged interviews I don’t have a PR team.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Tom Schwartz Received Mixed Reactions to His Post With His Dogs & Many Called Him Out for His Behavior Toward Katie Maloney

Schwartz received a lot of criticism in the comments, as fans accused him of trying to charm his way out of issues on “Vanderpump Rules.” Recent episodes of season 10 have shown Maloney deciding to end her friendship with Schwartz after he broke their agreement to not hook up with someone in their friend group and kissed Raquel Leviss. Instead of apologizing to Maloney, viewers saw Schwartz attempt to excuse what he did.

“Trying to charm your way out of accountability, again? No thanks. Time to man up,” someone wrote in the comments. Another suggested, “you might want to turn your comments off for awhile.” Another person wrote, “Perhaps you should stay off social media for a while; you REALLY showed yourself this season ; after gaslighting blaming and failing to support Katie all this time … I loved you both hvr WOW were you nasty this season. Take a break make amends.”

“Don’t cute your way out of this @twschwa yes the dogs are soooo cute but we can’t be manipulated like this,” one commenter shared. Some people disagreed, however, including one who said, “I don’t care what anyone says I still love Schwartz.”

Other critics in Schwartz’s Instagram comments pointed to his support of his best friend Sandoval after the explosive news of the affair broke and his recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” During the April 5 episode of WWHL, Schwartz called Maloney a “monster,” said Sandoval and Leviss’ relationship was “toxic,” and told fans to give Sandoval a hug if they saw him.

In fact, after his appearance, Maloney suggested that he get some media training and Cohen said he gave Schwartz some interview tips.

Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Decided to Share Custody of Their 2 Dogs After Their Split

Play

Lala Kent Calls Lenny Hochstein a “Blockhead” | WWHL During the After Show, Lala Kent from Vanderpump Rules says she’s been in touch with Lisa Hochstein from The Real Housewives of Miami because she is sensitive to her split from Lenny Hochstein, adding that she lights him up on Instagram like a troll while calling him a “blockhead.” ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub Watch… 2023-02-16T04:30:16Z

After announcing their split and finalizing their divorce in 2022, Maloney and Schwartz shared with VPR fans that they decided to split custody of their beloved dogs, Gordo VonFriendenheimer and Butter.

Maloney revealed on “Watch What Happens Live” that they were alternating weeks with the dogs and said it was working for the two of them despite their ups and downs and navigating their friendship post-divorce.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’