Tom Schwartz Sparks Controversy With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Photo

On November 23, Tom Schwartz posted a photo on his Instagram Story showing that he was spending Thanksgiving reunited with his fellow “Vanderpump Rules” OGs Tom Sandoval and Jax Taylor.

The three men, who were once roommates and close friends on VPR, were sitting together at Schwartz & Sandy’s, the lounge owned by Schwartz and Sandoval in Franklin Village. He captioned the photo to his Story, “Got the band back together.”

However, Schwartz later revealed that he got a lot of criticism over his hangout with Sandoval and Taylor, as he posted to his Instagram Story a purple slide with the text, “I just glanced at my DMs, maybe we shouldn’t get the band back together” with the laughing emoji. Instagram account pumprules posted screenshots of the two Stories.

Taylor was a divisive figure among VPR fans during his 8 seasons on the show. As for Sandoval, he quickly became persona non grata among fans due to his affair with Raquel Leviss, dubbed Scandoval. Taylor also posted the same photo as Schwartz on X, captioning it simply with a drink and devil emoji.

Jax Taylor Responded to Criticism Over His Photo With Tom Sandoval & Said People Should ‘Move On’

Taylor was also criticized after he posted the photo to his X account, as someone wrote, “I thought you hated Sandoval?” Taylor replied, “I don’t hate anyone…. But enough is enough.. it’s getting old, People need to Move on. Not one person in this world is perfect.”

After the photo of the three “Vanderpump Rules” OGs began circulating on social media, many fans criticized the group as a whole, with one person writing, “This is like a yuck sandwich.” Someone else wrote, “Who else threw up.” However, some people were more understanding, including one fan who wrote, “Forgiveness is key … NOBODY is perfect and judging someone else is NOT anybody’s job to do here on earth !!!”

Jax Taylor & Tom Schwartz Distanced Themselves From Tom Sandoval After His Affair

After the news of the Scandoval broke, both Schwartz and Taylor appeared to distance themselves from Sandoval. Taylor quickly slammed his former friend and told Us Weekly that Sandoval has “a few screws loose.” He said it seemed as though Sandoval was “going through something” and said he’s always shown a “diva mentality” on the show.

Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright spoke about the cheating drama on their podcast on several occasions and Taylor also appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” in March 2023, where he said he knew Sandoval would cheat on Ariana Madix from “day one.”

As for Schwartz, he revealed in the aftermath of the scandal that he needed to take a friendship break from Sandoval. In fact, he told Taylor and Cartwright on their podcast in June 2023 that he was “taking a break” from Sandoval and he hadn’t seen him in a while. However, the latest photo shared by Schwartz seems to confirm that their break is over and the two are back to being more than just business partners.

