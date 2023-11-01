Jax Taylor Shares Reaction to Tom Sandoval’s Appearance at His Halloween Party

Many photos of Bravo stars’ Halloween costumes have been circulating on social media since the weekend before the holiday, including “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval‘s costume.

The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras lead opted for a Barbie on rollerskates look, complete with blonde wig, as he attended the Grand Opening Halloween Party at former co-stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright‘s new bar Jax’s Studio City on October 28, 2023. However, during a podcast appearance afterward, Taylor made it clear that Sandoval showed up uninvited.

While speaking with Heather McDonald on the comedian’s podcast “Juicy Scoop” on October 31, Taylor said, “He showed up at my bar this weekend by the way.” He said he was “shocked” by it. “Tom Sandoval rolled in, literally, no pun intended, rolled in on rollerskates,” he continued. “And I was kind of taken aback.”

According to the OG star of “Vanderpump Rules,” Sandoval arrived with Tom Schwartz after Taylor invited the latter. “I didn’t know he was bringing Tom Sandoval,” Taylor said. “I was kind of in shock when he rolled in and I’m looking at everybody. And I’m like, I didn’t know what to say.” The former SUR bartender said Sandoval stayed “in character” on his rollerskates the whole time and “seemed like he was having a decent time.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jax Taylor Said He Was Okay With Tom Sandoval Showing Up But Messaged Ariana Madix’s Brother About It Afterward to Clarify the Situation

While Taylor said he was ultimately fine with Sandoval being there, some people at the party weren’t. “I have no problems with Tom Sandoval anymore,” Taylor said. “It’s water under the bridge. I don’t like to hold grudges. What he did was wrong obviously but I think he’s paid the price. I think he’s moved on, I think everybody has moved on.”

That said, Taylor pointed out that “there were some people there that weren’t okay with it.” He mentioned that Ariana Madix‘s brother Jeremy was at the party, which made Sandoval’s move even more bold.

“I called Jeremy the next day, I’m really close with Ariana’s brother,” Taylor continued. “And Ariana was supposed to come, but she was in rehearsal for ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ And I go ‘Hey listen, I just want you to know that I didn’t invite him personally, I hope you aren’t mad at me.’ And he said ‘No, he wasn’t there that long, it didn’t bother me.'”

Jax Taylor Made His Return to Reality TV in October 2023 on E!’s ‘House of Villains’

In addition to opening his new bar, Taylor also made his return to reality TV on “House of Villains.” The E! show, which premiered its first season on October 12, sees reality TV villains compete for the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain” and a $200,000 prize.

Unfortunately for Taylor, he ended up being the first contestant eliminated in the October 26 episode.

In June 2023, Variety reported that Taylor was involved in a “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff that is in early development at Bravo. According to the publication, Taylor, Cartwright, and fellow former VPR star Kristen Doute were all said to be on board.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’