Tori Spelling Gives Update on Son After Sharing His Pre-Surgery Pictures

Tori Spelling gave an update on her 16-year-old son, Liam McDermott, after sharing images of him before his December 13 surgery.

According to E! News, Spelling took to her Instagram Stories to let her social media followers know that Liam McDermott, who is fathered by her estranged husband, Dean McDermott, had surgery after injuring his foot in a fall. The actress also suggested that her son was unaware of the exact nature of his injuries until six weeks after the incident.

“To everyone who has asked … Liam fell down the stairs at home and has been in pain and immobile since. 6 weeks + no healing we got many opinions and Liam’s navicular accessory fractured bone in right foot needed to be removed and then tendon reattached to his main bone with a metal hook rod,” shared Spelling in her December 14 Instagram upload.

Spelling also stated that her son’s “recovery process” will “be a long journey.” In addition, she thanked individuals who sent well wishes to her oldest child.

“Thx to everyone for Liam and sending him messages and calls and [heart emoji] and humor before and after his surgery. Meant a lot to him. He felt so loved,” continued the mother of five.

On December 13, E! News reported that Spelling uploaded a picture that showed her oldest child before his surgery on her Instagram account. In the December 12 Instagram Story, she stated that her “1st baby [was] waiting to go into foot surgery.” She also said she felt anxious about the procedure.

“Not sure who’s more nervous, him or mama,” wrote Spelling. “Proud of your bravery.

And things can only get better after this.”

Tori Spelling’s Daughter Has Had Health Issues

Liam McDermott is not Spelling’s only child who had to seek out medical treatment. During a January 2023 appearance on “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis’ radio show, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Spelling shared that her daughter, Stella McDermott, had a bout of mysterious problems with her health.

“She went to the ER, now twice … And was diagnosed with a hemiplegic migraine,” said Spelling.

She explained that hemiplegic migraines cause “one side to go numb.”

“It almost kind of mimics what a stroke would be,” said the actress. “So her left arm went completely numb, she couldn’t lift it. Then half of her throat, then her mouth — so it looked like she had had a stroke.”

She explained that she was upset by the situation as she believed her daughter was having a stroke.

“We rushed her to the ER. And by the time we got there, she was starting to — like she was coming back, but it was really scary. I thought she had a stroke. She’s 14. I was like, ‘How does a 14-year-old have a stroke?'” said Spelling.

Spelling then shared that hemiplegic migraines are hereditary. She stated that while “it doesn’t run in [her] family,” some of Dean McDermott’s family members have experienced hemiplegic migraines.

“It runs in Dean’s family. More things to blame him with,” quipped Stelling.

Tori Spelling Discussed Navigating the Holidays While Single

Us Weekly reported that Spelling revealed how she has been navigating the holidays while being single after her and Dean McDermott’s July 2023 separation. She shared that she had just begun her Christmas shopping in a December 22 Instagram Story.

“It’s December 22 and I officially bought my first gift for Christmas,” stated Spelling. “5 Christmas lists to tackle. 3 days to do [it.] Now I’ll have to brave the mall alone. Crushing this single mom Christmas 2023 😂.”