‘Vanderpump Rules’ Alum Reveals Why He Went After Ex’s New Boyfriend

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Jax Taylor opened up about his infamous parking lot fight with Frank Herlihy that was featured on the first season of the Bravo reality show.

On the March 28, 2023 episode of Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright’s “When Reality Hits With Jax & Brittany” podcast, the former reality star admitted that he wanted to get back with Stassi Schroeder, who began seeing their co-worker Herlihy shortly after their breakup.

“Yeah, for some odd reason I wanted to get back with Stassi, I tried,” he said. “And I look back and I was like ‘Why did I care so much?’”

“For some reason, was just amped to try to get her back,” Taylor added, “I don’t know if it’s just because a guy moved in… I’m not the type of guy that loses a girl to a guy. Doesn’t happen ever.”

Jax Taylor Said He Came in “Guns Blazin’”

The fight went down when Taylor showed up uninvited to Schroeder’s birthday party in Las Vegas in 2013. Taylor blew up when he saw Herlihy there and ran after him in the parking lot. After Herlihy threatened to send him to the hospital, Taylor screamed, “Nobody wants you here! Because you’re a pun. You’re a pun, you stupid f***!’

After shouting more names at him, Taylor dramatically stripped off his white chunky sweater and went after the fellow SUR bartender. As he screamed,” You wanna go, motherf***er?,” he was restrained by his producers.

After Cartwright admitted she was “scared” to watch the throwback scene because she heard “how terrible” her husband was back then, Taylor replied, “I mean, you know, I wasn’t terrible. I was just a young guy in my thirties having fun in Hollywood.”

“That guy ended up being a whacko, by the way,” Taylor added of Herlihy. “Like, he went off the deep end, he ended up in some crazy… I don’t know, whatever. But yeah, anyway long story short, I showed up to Vegas unannounced and I showed up to where they were having Stassi’s birthday unannounced. Obviously, production knew, and I just came in guns blazin’, like ‘I’m f’in here, what’s goin’ on?’”

“They were all sitting there like, ‘Jax what are you doing here?’, the original cast,” he added. “And I was like “Hey I’m here, what’s going on?’”

Taylor ultimately donated his famous chunky sweater to the Bravo Clubhouse where “Watch What Happens Live” is taped in New York City.

As for Herlihy, Life & Style reported that the short-lived Bravo star moved out of Los Angeles and was reportedly working at a New York deli as of 2018.

Jax Taylor Revealed He Doesn’t Miss Anything About Dating Stassi Schroeder

Taylor admitted that despite his violent efforts, he knows he and Schroeder were a terrible couple. “Nothing against Stassi,” he said. “But we should not date, we should just be friends.”

After Cartwright reminded him, “Well you’re married now,” he continued with, “Well, it’s just never happened to me before. So, I think we just obviously lost our luster during our relationship and Frank started working there (at SUR).”

Taylor made a similar statement about Schroeder during a March 23, 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” On the same night that he presented host Andy Cohen with his framed chunky sweater, Taylor was asked to name three things he misses about being in a relationship with Schroeder—despite the fact that he’s been married to Cartwright since 2019.

During the game of “Truth or Drink,” Taylor said he doesn’t miss anything about being in a relationship with his former co-star. “There’s not one thing I miss, I don’t miss anything,” he said.

