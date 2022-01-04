‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Party at Separate New Year’s Eve Celebrations

The “Vanderpump Rules” cast rang in the New Year, but without Bravo’s cameras rolling, they celebrated at separate events.

In posts shared to Instagram, stars from the long-running reality show — both past and present — revealed who they hung out with on New Year’s Eve, and it was reminiscent of a past

Here’s what went down.

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Were at Tom Tom With Scheana Shay & Raquel Leviss

In a photo shared to Instagram, Ariana Madix posed with co-stars Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss at Tom Tom Bar & restaurant, the West Hollywood eatery that Madix’s boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, shares a partnership in. Other photos showed Sandoval with Madix, and there was also a clip of the packed bar as patrons welcomed the New Year. Noticeably missing was fellow Tom Tom partner Tom Schwartz and his wife, Katie Maloney.

“Can’t think of a better way to start the new year than spending it with the greatest friends and family a girl could ask for,” Madix captioned her post.

“I love you so much!!“ commented Scheana Shay. “I love this new tradition we’ve started spending the last few NYE together!”

“@scheana I love you!! and yes I love our little tradition!” replied Ariana.

“Happy New Year! So happy to have brought in the new year with some of my best friends After a lovely dinner at @tomtom we kept the party going at Beaches next door where we attended 2021’s funeral,” added Leviss.

Most of the Vanderpump Rules Parents Hung Out Together at Another Party

In another post, it was revealed that there was a separate party at Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s house that was attended by Lala Kent, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney and other friends not associated with “Vanderpump Rules.”

But lest fans think there was a total divide among the castmates, Maloney set the record straight after Leviss commented on the photo.

“I wish we made it to TomTom to see you guys!! HAPPY NEW YOU GORGEOUS!!!” Katie wrote to Raquel.

Still, it’s not a huge surprise that a party at Taylor’s house didn’t include the whole “Vanderpump Rules” cast. On Taylor’s final season of the Bravo reality show, his feud with Sandoval resulted in the two hosting dueling pool parties on the same day.

In addition, the year since announcing his exit from the Bravo reality show, Taylor has distanced himself from some of the cast members who have a different lifestyle than he has now that he is a father. He told Access Hollywood that he has barely seen or spoken to Sandoval, his former best friend, since they filmed “Vanderpump Rules” together.

Taylor added that while he has no hard feelings toward Sandoval, they have grown in different directions and he now prefers to hang out with people who are “parents.”

“Those are the kind of people I’m with a lot now — other parents,” Taylor said during an appearance on “The Doctors.” “We all have a lot in common. We’re all raising our children together. All our kids are months apart. That’s my main concern, my main priority right now.”

