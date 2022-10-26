SEE IT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Unveils New Nose

A star of “Vanderpump Rules” has shared a video of the progress following her Rhinoplasty.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dayna Kathan Shared a Video Revealing Her New Nose Following Rhinoplasty: ‘This Was the Right Decision for Me’

On October 11, Dayna Kathan shared a TikTok video showing the progress before and after following a nose job.

“new nose, who dis?! (lewk, plastic surgery is an extremely polarizing topic but this was the right decision for me,” she wrote on Instagram. “I took years to finally move forward and knew i was ready when i found @deepakdugarmd and @scarlessnose). do what makes YOU feel good- life is too short!”

Most of the comments on the Instagram post were supportive in nature.

RHONY’s Leah McSweeney wrote, “Looks so good!!!” Another Pump Rules castmate, Danica Dow replied, “Can’t wait to see the final result.”

Some fans even shared their own plastic surgery experiences.

“Awesome! It looks great,” a fan wrote. “I had plastic surgery done on my droopy eyelids and it has changed my life! I finally feel confident smiling in pictures and with no makeup. I hope your journey does the same for you!”

“I got my nose done at 19…almost 13 years ago now and it was the best decision I could’ve ever made,” someone commented. “I lied about it for months and then realized it was part of my journey and I wasn’t going to be ashamed. I’m damn proud of it and it’s so cute. Congrats on making one of the hardest decisions and being honest about it! As long as you’re happy that is all that matters.”

Another person wrote, “cheers to transparency and posting a video that could be helpful for anyone looking to do the same.”

But of course, not everyone liked the post and wasn’t shy in letting her know.

“Am I the only one who doesn’t see a difference?” someone asked. Someone else agreed and wrote, “I can’t tell any difference.”

Kathan was only on the show for one season, season 8.

“I’m not returning but excited to see next szn! The pod will be back soon, you’re amazing, thank you!!” Kathan replied to a fan on Instagram in April 2021, according to People.

She also replied to a separate fan at the same time saying, “thank you for all the support!!! it was the right decision for me, i’m happier than I’ve been in a long time,” according to the outlet.

She confirmed that she was leaving to E! News on April 19, 2021, saying, “It was a tough decision for me but ultimately the right one. I’m grateful for the experience and wish everyone on the show all the best!”

Several Vanderpump Rules Stars Have Documented Their Plastic Surgery Journeys Including Lala Kent

Plastic surgery is nothing new for “Vanderpump Rules” stars.

Jax Taylor got a nose job while on the show. His wife (then girlfriend) Brittany Cartwright got breast implants while on the show and most recently Lala Kent detailed her own plastic surgery experience.

On June 3, Kent showed a video of her in a recovery bed after surgery.

“I continued on the elevator, announcing to everyone who entered, ‘I got my boobs done.’ Some may wonder why my head is wrapped up. We all got so caught up on boobie talk, we neglected to mention my sweet left ear being pinned back. I feel really happy. Thank you @plastixdocs,” she wrote.

