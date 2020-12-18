EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Bravo Insider Dishes on the Future of Vanderpump Rules

During a December 2020 interview with Heavy, Bravo friend and host of the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast, David Yontef, told us what he thinks about the fate of Vanderpump Rules. Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, and Brittany Cartwright will all not be returning to the Bravo franchise, so many fans are wondering if Vanderpump Rules will continue.

The show itself may be officially over. The Bravo reality series has been cancelled, according to Tamara Tattles. Certain members of a Bravo team met via Zoom on Tuesday, December 1 to discuss the future of the show, as reported by Tamara Tattles. Bravo has not confirmed this news.

Yontef believes that while fans have loved the show for years, nobody really knows what’s going to happen. “I don’t get the sense that people are clamoring at it to be back,” Yontef told Heavy. “Like we were – I mean I was in the beginning. I was like how is this going to work, but the more time goes on, I’m like not dying to see how this all plays out.”

In its glory days, Vanderpump Rules was one of the most successful reality television shows, with its constant relationship mixups, scandals, and feuds. Yontef agreed saying, “People always ask me like who’s my favorite Housewife, what’s my fav show on Bravo…It’s been Vanderpump Rules like by far – better than any Housewife, better than anything it is like the gold standard. It was just the best that ever existed.”

With all the confusion and firings, Yontef added, “It’s almost like Vanderpump Rules has had like – for Bravo – one of the biggest falls from grace, because I think it was one of the most buzzed talked about shows.”

Yontef Believes Bravo Made a Crucial Mistake With ‘Vanderpump Rules’

After seven successful seasons of Vanderpump Rules, the cast had begun to grow up and grow out of SUR. Bravo kept the original cast members of Ariana Madix, Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor, James, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz. The show also added new cast members Brett Caprioni, Charli Burnett, Danica Dow, Dayna Kathan, Max Boyens, and Raquel Leviss.

Yontef believes that the show could’ve been more successful if Bravo created two versions of Vanderpump Rules – one for the new cast members and workers at SUR and one following the now famous lives of the original cast members. “I really think they should’ve done two shows,” Yontef told Heavy. “This past season was the season to do it, I really think they made a mistake in not having two shows.”

The Behind The Velvet Rope podcast host added, “If it’s that much of a success and everything is spinning off, they should’ve just done the OGS and showed a whole different life and had a whole new staff at Sur. Because then Dayna would’ve been a superstar, Charli would’ve been a breakout and had more screen time. This whole thing with Danica and Brett, you could’ve had Brett as a main cast member. It would’ve just been a whole different show, and you still would’ve watched the old and new and both shows probably would’ve been really highly rated.”

Yontef Offered Some Spinoff Ideas

Many Vanderpump Rules fans are hoping for some kind of spinoff – especially one involving the Vanderpump babies. But Yontef thinks there may be another spinoff idea. “Well this is what I’ve said, because I know everyone has been talking about like a TomTom spinoff, but to me the home run would be to move Scheana to Vegas for like six weeks and just film Vanderpump Vegas which will be a totally different show. That to me is the much better spinoff than a TomTom [spinoff].”

When it comes to a Vanderpump baby spinoff, Yontef finds that highly unlikely. Yontef told Heavy, “If they’re not going to work with Jax, and they’re not going to work with Stassi, what show is this pregnant show that everyone keeps talking about? Like who’s involved in that? Katie and Tom? It doesn’t make any sense.”

Yontef added that although SUR has been temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bravo could still find a way to film the reality stars’ lives. “If they really wanted to film like Tom and Ariana and Jax and Brittany, they could do it,” he said. “They’re in their own homes and they all live right near each other. You can’t say its not just because SUR’s not open, so if they really wanted a show with the old cast they could already be filming it like they could be filming the baby show right now they all live right there.”

