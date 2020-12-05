Is Vanderpump Rules Over?

Vanderpump Rules may be officially over. The Bravo reality series has been cancelled, according to Tamara Tattles. Certain members of a Bravo team met via Zoom on Tuesday, December 1 to discuss the future of the show, as reported by Tamara Tattles.

The cast members’ talent options were about to expire – having been six months since airing the final episode of the reunion – and Bravo has decided to not renew those contracts. The cast members have all been terminated and have a one-year non-compete agreement, according to Tamara Tattles.

Vanderpump Rules first premiered in 2013 and has had eight seasons since its debut. The Bravo reality show follows Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR waitresses, bartenders, busboys, and more. The attractive cast members never left a dull moment, with plenty of breakups, hookups, and fights.

One VPR Star May Want Their Own Series

Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, announced they will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules.

The couple announced on their Instagram pages on December 4 that they had gotten the ax from the show. “The last 5 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Cartwright wrote on Instagram. “Although this is difficult to share, Jax and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors. @bravotv, @evolutionusa and our Vanderpump castmates will always remain close to our hearts. Thank you to all the fans who have shared our journey with us and supported us through everything. We love you. Stay tuned ♥️”

A rep for Bravo also confirmed that the two will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules, per Variety. However, the exact reason for their exits has not yet been revealed.

Since their announcement, Taylor and Cartwright may be seeking their own spin-off series, according to Tamara Tattles. Evolution Media asked Bravo if they were interested in doing a spin-off series, and Bravo said they were not interested in doing so at the time, per Tamara Tattles.

The VPR Cast Would Have Lacked Many Original Members

The departure of Taylor and Cartwright adds two more to the list of cast members who wouldn’t be returning to the show. Taylor has appeared on Vanderpump Rules since season one.

Bravo faced an issue with two cast members from Vanderpump Rules earlier this year that resulted in termination. Former Vanderpump Rules cast member Faith Stowers came forward in early June and said Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute reported her to the police for a crime she had nothing to do with, Bravo told Variety. One week after Stowers made these revelations, Bravo fired Schroeder and Doute.

When Bravo fired Schroeder and Doute – two original cast members and fan favorites – many fans commented the show wouldn’t be the same without them. With Taylor and Cartwright also leaving, many fans think the show wouldn’t be the same. “So now that’s Stassi, Kristen, Jax and Brittany all not returning/ fired from #PumpRules,” one user tweeted. “If it comes back I’m thinking it’s going to be an entire new cast along with a couple of the newbies from last season.”

Another fan tweeted, “So Stassi, Kristen, Jax and Brittney are all fired from VPR? Just cancel it already babe.” Another tuned in writing, “They should have never fired Stassi and Kristen. The show won’t survive without them.”

READ NEXT: Fans Call for Kathryn Dennis to Be Fired from Southern Charm

