Katie Maloney Reacts to Tom Schwartz’s New Photo With Rumored Girlfriend Jo Wenberg

Katie Maloney reacted after Tom Schwartz posed for a photo with his rumored new flame, Jo Wenberg.

In a social media comment posted in August 2023, the “Vanderpump Rules” star did not seem impressed by her ex-husband’s newly lightened hair – or by the two women who bleached it platinum blond.

Here’s what you need to know:

Katie Maloney Had 2 Words After Tom Schwartz Showed Off His New Hair Color & Jo Wenberg Clapped Back

In a series of Instagram photos, posted in August 2023, Schwartz, 40, was seen with Wenberg and hair colorist Lena Mar Reitz in a hair salon. The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner’s natural brown hair was bleached platinum blond as he posed with the two hairstylists while wearing black sunglasses. Schwartz also shared a behind-the-scenes shot of him with foils wrapped all over his head during the bleaching process.

“Hit me with the Draco Malfoy,” Schwartz captioned the post in reference to actor Tom Felton’s Harry Potter character. “Thank you for the new do.”

Schwartz tagged Wenberg, Reitz, and Hair Boss Salon in his post and advised followers to check out their services and then go get a chili cheese dog afterward.

Wenberg’s Instagram account is private, but Reitz also shared the post with a rundown of what went down. “Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither was Tom’s transition from brown to blonde! 🌟,” the stylist wrote, before revealing that the Bravo star’s initial foray to blond involved lifting away the remains of “stubborn” boxed hair dye. “This new hair color perfectly captures Tom’s sunny personality,” she added.

Maloney commented on Schwartz’s new look – and perhaps his companions – with two words: “Oh boy…”

Wenberg also commented with a call out to critics. “We DID such a great job!” she wrote. “Grateful to change it up a bit for T$, even for a little while! What a fun new look! Forgive the haters and love the open-minded humans ✌️.”

Schwartz told TMZ he went blond because he’s “having a midlife crisis.”

Katie Maloney is Not a Fan of Jo Wenberg

Schwartz and Maloney split in March 2022 after more than a decade together. It wasn’t long before rumors surfaced that he was dating Wenberg. He denied it while filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 but admitted Wenberg had been crashing at his apartment.

Schwartz later told Us Weekly that Wenberg is “a bada** hairstylist” and a “beautiful soul.” “We’re not living together and we’re not dating either,” he added. “But she’s just someone who I appreciate on a deep level and she’s a really cool human being, and we’re just hanging out.”

According to Cosmopolitan, Maloney sounded off about Wenberg, who is a former bestie of Kristen Doute, in a comment on the fan account @realvanderpump.

“Jo is spooky,” Maloney wrote in early 2023. “I mean none of us could stand to be around her. Her energy is on par with a crack head.”

“When Tom and I announced our divorce almost a year ago, the last thing she text me was ‘Bieber loves you / I love you, and I’m so supporting of your inner thoughts and visions / live in the moment, you’re a gem and I’ve always respected you. I love you. Xo Jo.’ She is a psycho and I will also light her on fire,” Maloney wrote.

There have been rumors that Wenberg has been filming scenes for “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 with Schwartz. In a comment about footage of Wenberg that was posted on the @QueensofBravo fan account, Maloney wrote, “I can feel that energy from here. Yikes.”

READ NEXT: Raquel Leviss Makes Bold Claim About Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix’s Relationship