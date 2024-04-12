‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Teases a First For Season 11 Reunion

“Vanderpump Rules” will experience a “first” when the season 11 reunion airs later this year.

Speaking on her Amazon Livestream on April 9, 2024, veteran “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent teased a milestone reunion moment for the three-part reunion.

“They’ve done something in part three that they’ve never done before, and I think it’s going to be a fantastic reunion,” she shared. “From an entertainment standpoint, it will be amazing.”

Here’s what else you need to know:

Lala Kent Admitted She ‘Lost It’ During the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Finale

Fans have seen a different side of Kent during the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” She has been under fire for trying to contact Raquel Leviss and hanging out with Tom Sandoval following their cheating scandal.

During her Livestream, Kent explained that she was “softer” as she prepared her body for her second pregnancy.

“When we got word that we were going to start filming, I was in the mindset of, ‘I don’t want to be in fight mode,’” she explained. “I’m preparing my body to, at some point, carry a child. I just want to start training myself to get into a state of peace. So, if you guys are feeling a certain way about me this season, just know, that is very much me. I’ve calmed a bit. …In my mind, I was in baby-creating mode, and nothing’s going to throw me off my rocker. Until the finale, where a lot threw me off my rocker.”

“I do somewhat lose it at the finale,” she admitted. “Everyone has their breaking point, but I felt this season, because a lot of people are like, ‘You flip-flopped,’ ‘You did this.”

Kent said there was “no yelling” at all at the reunion, but that she had a “very tense” exchange with Ariana Madix. “There were a lot of tears,” she added.

Other Co-Stars Weighed In on the Emotional ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

Kent isn’t the only person talking about the reunion, which filmed in March 2024. During an interview on “New York Live,” Katie Maloney also said there were “a lot of tears” during the taping and that she made “a lot of surprised faces” as it went on.

In a separate interview, Maloney also teased the reunion first, “The reunion was emotional,” she said in a video posted on by the @TasteofReality Instagram account. “I definitely was a little surprised by some people, very different from last year, very different, I’ll say that much,” she shared. “Without giving the end of the reunion away, I can’t say anything, but I’ll say that’s never happened before.”

“Vanderpump Rules” veteran Lisa Vanderpump told Us Weekly that the season 11 reunion ended with a cry-fest. “It starts a little slow and it kind of builds. Then it ends up with us all in tears,” she teased.

All in all, the reunion will be a far cry from last year’s update show, which was taped just three weeks after the Scandoval cheating scandal when emotions were still high.

In March, host Andy Cohen spoke out on his Sirius XM show “Radio Andy,” to admit, “Nothing could be as heated as last year.” The Bravo host also teased that something “big” took place near the end of the season 11 reunion taping.

