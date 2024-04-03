Fans Notice Some Strange Things About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Looks

“Vanderpump Rules” fans are buzzing about the cast’s season 13 reunion looks.

One year after Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss’ shocking cheating scandal dominated the season 10 sit-down, there were no revenge dresses. Instead, several cast members stood out for their unexpected looks.

Here’s what fans noticed:

Katie Maloney Stole the Show at the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

Scheana Shay looked good as gold, Lala Kent was pretty in pink, but many fans thought Katie Maloney was best dressed for the latest “Vanderpump Rules” reunion.

Maloney has taken some heat for some of her past fashion choices. But for her season 11 reunion look, she wore a silver metallic Retrofete dress that stole the show. Many fans commented, with some calling the look a total slay.

“I’m not sure if we all are silent or SILENCED BY THIS SERVEEEEE, HUNNIIII🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 COME THROUGH METALLIC GODDESS!” came a comment from the fan site @cicic.loves.you.

“Yesssssssss!!! 🔥❤🔥 Omg best look everrr,” another fan wrote of Maloney’s glam.

Fans Thought Lisa Vanderpump & Brock Davies Matched

No one saw this one coming. “Vanderpump Rules” grand dame Lisa Vanderpump was all business for this reunion. Instead of a gown, she wore a light blue satin blazer, black shirt, and black pants. At the same time, Scheana Shay’s husband wore a red satin blazer, black shirt, and black pants that looked very similar to LVP’s look.

The fan site @bravoandcocktails posted a side-by-side of Vanderpump and Davies with the caption, “ LVP twinning with Brock at the reunion… not on my bingo card.”

Others agreed that the SUR owner and the fitness guru looked like reunion twins.

“Lisa and Brock matching outfits down to the heels 👢,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “Do you think Lisa showed up on set like ‘I thought we agreed on the blue blazer Brock!’” another cracked.

Ariana Madix Looked Ready for an Exit

There have been a lot of rumors about Ariana Madix’s status on “Vanderpump Rules,” especially now that she has signed on for a summerlong gig hosting “Love Island U.S.A.”

For the season 11 reunion, she posed in a dramatic, sheer LaQuan Smith halter bodysuit and maxi skirt for a “futuristic” look, she told BravoTV.com.

Some fans thought Madix’s look, and expression, were giving a look of a future that’s not on VPR.

“It’s giving this is my last reunion,” wrote @realmomsofbravo.

“It’s giving, I came as a courtesy. You’re welcome, I’m bored,” another wrote of Madix’s final-season vibe.

Fans Did Not Recognize Jo Wenberg

“Vanderpump Rules” newcomer Jo Wenberg spent much of the season in a baseball cap. So when she posed in her ornate reunion dress, fans didn’t realize it was her. In fact, many were surprised she was even at the reunion taping.

“Wow I did not even recognize it was her,” one fan wrote.

“Jo should have worn a hat to the reunion just to piss off Scheana,” another wrote on X.

On her Instagram story, Wenberg admitted she was “intimidated” by the reunion glam. “Guys I can dress up,” she said, before noting that everyone on the cast, “even Katie” looked “gorgeous.”

Rachel Leviss Shared a Glam Gown Look at the Same Time as the VPR Cast

Minutes after the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion dropped, former cast member Raquel Leviss shared a photo of her glam look for the iHeart Radio Music Awards, which took place one night prior. The former Bravo star wore a black Glaudi by Johana Hernandez gown. Leviss thanked iHeart for giving her a platform for her “voice this year” with the launch of her “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast.

But some fans thought the timing of Leviss’ glam post was a little suspect.

“Funny how they’re all posting their reunion looks so of course you had to post you in a ball gown 🙄,” one commenter wrote.

Others defended the former “Vanderpump Rules” star.

“She literally just went to this event 😂 but honestly, she looks better than all of the reunion looks so whatever,” one fan wrote.

READ NEXT: Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star is Moving to The Valley