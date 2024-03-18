Fans Notice Something Strange About the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Seating Chart

The seating chart for the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion was released by Bravo, and fans had a lot to say about it.

On March 16, 2024, host Andy Cohen sat down with the cast in Los Angeles to tape the reunion. Hours ahead of the taping, Bravo dropped a first look at the seating chart on social media.

In the official photo, Cohen and Lisa Vanderpump are seated at the top. Housed in the coveted #1 chair to the right of Cohen is Ariana Madix, followed by Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy. To the left of Vanderpump is Tom Sandoval, followed by Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, and her husband Brock Davies.

Fans Did Not Understand the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Seating Chart

It’s no surprise that fans had a lot to say about the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion seating situation. Many took issue with the fact that Davies was seated as main cast and that there was no sign of Kennedy’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber. Many demanded “justice” for Ally.

“Why is Brock there?” one commenter wrote. “Why is Brock there as main cast?! Serious question,” another asked.

“Brock has a full seat but not Ally??? What’s going on in these last episodes? another wanted to know. “The fact that brick is there and not ally is weird,” another cracked.

Another viewer was furious that Davies was given a chair at the reunion. “We legit do not care about this man and find it disgusting you pay him. Where’s Ally?” the commenter wrote.

Bravo clarified things with a teaser on X. “You *do* deserve to look at this. Presenting the #PumpRules Season 11 Reunion seating chart (plus, Ally and Jo are in attendance),” the network captioned the post.

“Ally was MVP of the season! Hope she makes a (long) appearance,” one fan wrote. Another fan speculated that Davies’ seat is “likely the rotating seat” and that he will probably switch with Ally and fellow newcomer Jo Wenberg.

In 2022, Davies told “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” that he was not considered a cast member on “Vanderpump Rules” and wasn’t even paid for his appearances. “Scheana has a contract with these guys, it’s her whole life and guess what that involves me and her child,” he said at the time. “In time, it will turn into a revenue, but for me, I went into the season just putting my best foot forward for Scheana and supporting her because yeah, she gets a decent crack at the money from it.”

For season 11, other fans questioned Lisa Vanderpump’s presence in the prominent first seat at the reunion.

“Why is Lisa in the front seat? I know it’s her show but she’s basically in a supporting role,” one commenter noted. “I love LVP but on this reunion she needs to make a guest appearance just like how she does in the show,” another agreed.

Last season, Vanderpump’s former co-star Jax Taylor said it “annoyed” him to see the SUR owner at the reunion. In a May 2023 episode of his “When Reality Hits” podcast, Taylor claimed Vanderpump is “not around for 99.9 percent of that show” and just “taps in when she wants to, which is mainly the reunion.”

Fans Also Took Issue With Jo Wenberg Being at the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion

On social media, fans reacted to Jo Wenberg’s presence at the season 11 reunion. Wenberg is a close friend of Tom Schwartz’. She made her debut on “Vanderpump Rules” in the season 11 episode “Dog Days of Summer.” “Jo is a light in my life,” Schwartz said in the episode. “We had the whirlwind romance, but we’re just buds now.”

Some fans questioned why Wenberg was invited to the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, as she’s not a main cast member. “Uh, why is JO there?” one viewer wrote on X. “I could do without Jo. I find her obnoxiously immature, she is painful to watch,” another agreed.

After the taping, Wenberg took to her Instagram story to hint that she got a lot off her chest at the reunion.

“My voice is gone – I talked a lot today (go figure),” she captioned a video. In the clip, Wenberg still had her glam reunion nails on as she thanked fans for supporting her friendship with Schwartz. “We were there for each other in moments that I can’t even explain,” she said.

Wenberg’s comments came a few days after she shared an appreciation post about Schwartz. “Everything about this human makes me happy,” she wrote, noting that Schwartz “gets” her. “Maybe I’m not the girl for him, but I get it – he is really a good example of someone living in the moment always and so am I.”

