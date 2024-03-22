Lisa Vanderpump Teases Surprise Ending to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Reunion

Lisa Vanderpump shared details about the “Vanderpump Rules” and it sounds completely opposite from last year’s brutal screaming match that left all of the cast members exhausted.

One year later, Tom Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss still appears to be at the forefront of his issues with his co-stars, but based on Vanderpump’s teaser there were more tears than tirades this time around.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Vanderpump Said the Cast Ended Up in Tears

The 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” has focused heavily on Sandoval’s attempts to regain the trust of members of his former friend group after cheating on his longtime partner Ariana Madix. The cast remained divided in the early episodes of the season.

Speaking with Us Weekly on March 20, 2024, Vanderpump said the reunion gets very emotional. “It starts a little slow and it kind of builds. Then it ends up with us all in tears,” she said.

Earlier this season, Vanderpump urged several cast members to let up on their anger toward Sandoval. She expressed concern over him having “dark thoughts” following the scandal and the sudden death of his childhood best friend Ali Rafiq soon after.

Vanderpump clarified that she never defended Sandoval’s actions when asking the cast to show him some grace. “If I was defending him, I’d be saying what he did was OK,” she told Us Weekly. “What he did was not OK.”

While she noted that “a lot of other people” on the show have been involved in affairs, Vanderpump admitted Sandoval handled things all wrong. “We were all hurt because of it,” she said. “But on the show, we talk about it, and I told Bravo they had to keep the truth of why it was so important for me to facilitate some kind of cohesiveness within the group,” she explained.

Andy Cohen Said the Season 11 Reunion Was Much Less ‘Heated’ Than the Season 10 Reunion

Bravo host Andy Cohen also spilled about the reunion. On his Sirius XM show “Radio Andy,” Cohen said the reunion vibe was very different than last year’s, which was taped just three weeks after the Scandoval drama broke.

“Look, nothing could be as heated as last year,” he said. “But a lot of the topics were incredibly intense and electric. They were all calmly discussed, which I really appreciated it. Of course, there were flare-ups and screaming, but it was not, especially given last year sitting in that space, it was so [volatile].”

The Bravo host also teased that something “big” took place near the end of the discussion. “I thought I was going to be done at about six. Something happened at the end, which I’ll tell y’all closer to the time,” Cohen teased. “And it would up adding a big chunk of time to it.”

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney also talked about the different tone at the latest reunion. During a March 19 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” she described the cast’s overall demeanor as “tame.” “Everyone just actually spoke and did not yell… and everyone used speaking voices for the most part,” she said.

