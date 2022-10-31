‘Vanderpump Rules’ Babies Get Decked Out for Halloween: PHOTOS

The moms of “Vanderpump Rules” went all out for Halloween 2022 as they dressed their young kids up for the October holiday, some in matching costumes.

In 2021, there was a VPR baby boom that produced first children for Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Scheana Shay.

Schroeder was fired from the Bravo reality show in June 2020 amid a racism scandal and she announced her pregnancy a few weeks later. She gave birth to daughter Hartford Clark in January 2021, while Kent delivered Ocean Kent Emmett in March of that year. April 2021 marked the birth dates of Cartwright’s son Cruz Cauchi and Shay’s daughter, Summer Moon Davies.

Since then, fans have seen playdate pics outnumber partying poses, and for Halloween 2022 the Vanderkids were front and center once again.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Moms Scheana Shay & Lala Kent Shared Photos of Their Kids’ Halloween Costumes

In photos posted on social media, the Vanderpump Rules” moms showed off their toddlers’ Halloween costumes for 2022. Scheana Shay posted to Instagram to reveal a family costume.

In the pic, the “Good as Gold” singer posed with her husband, Brock Davies, and their daughter Summer as they dresses as characters from the “Monsters Inc.” movie franchise. Davies wore a blue monster costume to play Sulley from the animated monster comedy film, while Shay was in a bright green fuzzy suit to play the character Mike Wazowski. Little Summer wore pink and had her hair in pigtails to mimic Boo, the little girl featured in the movie.

In the comment section, fans and celebrity friends reacted to the pic, including fellow VPR star Raquel Leviss who called it “so frickin cute.” “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Jennifer Aydin also dubbed the family costume “cute.” And stars from “Summer House” and “Shahs of Sunset” also left comments and emoji on the post. “Omg I absolutely love your costumes and Summer makes the perfect Boo,” another fan wrote.

Ahead of Halloween, Lala Kent shared a photo from a pumpkin patch. In the pic, her baby Ocean wore a blue onesie with horns on the hood for an adorable baby monster costume.

Former VPR Stars Brittany Cartwright & Stassi Schroeder Also Dressed Up Their Babies in Clever Costumes

Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder both exited “Vanderpump Rules “ in 2020. Since that time, they’ve had a falling out over Cartwright and her husband, Jax Taylor, skipping Schroeder’s wedding in Italy.

For Halloween 2022, the two women posted pics from separate Halloween parties. Cartwright’s photo featured her and Cruz dressed as characters from “The Wizard of Oz.” Cartwright was dressed in a brown jumpsuit to play the Cowardly Lion character, while her 1-year-old son wore a pint-sized scarecrow costume.

“Don’t stand there talking, put me together! We’ve got to find Dorothy!” –Scarecrow,” Cartwright captioned the pic.

And on her Instagram page, Stassi Schroeder gave fans a look at her family costume as she posed with her husband Beau Clark and their daughter Hartford. The trio was decked out in 18th-century costumes with fake blood dripping from their mouths for an “Interview with the Vampire” vibe. Hartford wore a blue ball gown, but her Victorian wig was tossed on the floor in the photo.

“Interview with the Vampire… RIP the wig that never had a chance,” Schroeder captioned the photo.

“You win Halloween,” wrote pal Kristina Kelly.

READ NEXT: Brittany Cartwright Shows Off 40-Pound Weight Loss