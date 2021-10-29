Ariana Madix Reveals Why Her, Katie Maloney & the 2 Toms Shouldn’t Work Together

Ariana Madix thinks the bar business should be for the boys.

In a new interview, the “Vanderpump Rules” star opened up about her boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s new business venture with Tom Schwartz. The besties, who became junior partners for Lisa Vanderpump’s TomTom bar in 2018, per Page Six, are planning a spinoff bar.

A source told The Sun that Schwartz and Sandoval wanted to branch out in the bar world “without Lisa, because they want bigger pieces of the pie.”

But there have been issues with Schwartz’ wife, Katie Maloney, inserting herself into business decisions.

Madix said the 2 Toms Agreed That Their Significant Others Shouldn’t Be Involved in the Bar

In an interview with Yahoo’s “We Should Talk” series, Madix said it was the guys’ business from the get-go.

“There are many factors at play,” she said. “One of the biggest ones that, to me, feels important to have out there, is that when Tom and Tom first started doing this project of opening a new bar together, they agreed that me and Katie — they literally shook hands — that [we] wouldn’t be involved. And I think that that’s honestly for good reason! With the personal aspects of our relationships, for me I think it would be detrimental to the business and also our personal relationships with each other. “

Madix said it was Schwartz who later said he wanted his wife involved, despite the fact that Sandoval didn’t, and that Schwartz began “pitting” his wife against his business partner “in private.”

“Katie and Tom Sandoval just have such a convoluted, crazy history as friends that spans way before the show,” Madix added. “There was a point in time a couple years ago where the four of us were really solid, and I want to get back there. I think the way of getting back there is probably not us all working together.”

There Has Already Been Drama With Katie Maloney Asking to Help With the Bar

Katie Maloney has been vocal about her past hospitality experience. She has worked in restaurants since she was 13 and her mother ran a restaurant for her entire life. In one episode of the Bravo reality show, Maloney told her husband that she was more qualified than he was to run a restaurant business per Bravo.com, and that the two Toms would be “idiots” not to take advantage of her help. She also told Schwartz that she wants to be the “Head B**** in Charge” of the new bar.

During filming and in an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Maloney also bashed Sandoval’s potential name for the bar after the former SUR bartender revealed he wants to call the new place “Schwartz and Sandy’s” as a homage to the duo’s last names.

In a scene with Madix, Maloney said, “Your Tom really likes the name he came up with. …I think it’s horrible.”

She later told Sandoval directly, “The name kind of grates on me…It’s uninspired.”

According to Bravo.com, Sandoval said Maloney’s criticism of his idea was “out of line.”

Schwartz told Us Weekly that the fighting between his wife and Sandoval got “ugly” at times and that “Vanderpump Rules” viewers will see it play out this season.

“It’s complicated,” he said. “It caused a lot of tension and probably the most tension that we’ve ever experienced in our friendship and our partnership. It really put us to the test at times.”

