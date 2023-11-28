Tom Sandoval Opens Up About Affair Fallout & Ariana Madix’s New Relationship

On November 27, Tom Sandoval made some rare public comments about his now-infamous cheating scandal and his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star spoke with E! News about the fallout after Scandoval and said, “It really hurt to see people sum me up to just one thing, especially people that I had been friends with for well over a decade. I was always the friend that showed up. I was the one that was there.”

“So, it was hard for people to completely throw all of that out the window and everything I’ve ever done and look at me like I’m some sort of foreign spy who’s been putting on this act for 15 years for this one moment,” he added.

In fact, he said what he’s grateful for out of the entire situation was a newfound appreciation for what he’d taken for granted in the past. “I really appreciate the friends that have stuck by me,” he said. “That didn’t jump on a bandwagon or a movement. I appreciate more of the littler things in life.”

Sandoval also shared that season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules,” which was filmed this past summer, will give fans more insight into what went down with the scandal and its aftermath. “There’s a lot more to what happened,” he said. “At some point, more things and details will come out and I think this next season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ you’ll see a lot more.”

Tom Sandoval Commented on Ariana Madix’s New Boyfriend Daniel Wai

Sandoval also commented on Madix’s new relationship with Daniel Wai, a fitness trainer. “He seems like a nice guy,” Sandoval told the publication. “I don’t really know him or them together, but from what I’ve seen, they seem happy. I wish them the best.”

Viewers will be able to see the connection between Wai and Madix for themselves during VPR’s 11th season. Madix confirmed that he made a couple of appearances during filming. She admitted that the reality TV world was “foreign” to Wai and he wasn’t really interested in it, but told E! News, “I give him props for being a good sport on my behalf.”

Ariana Madix Is Competing on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ & Said She Didn’t Want Her Dances to Be About the Scandal

Madix’s boyfriend Wai has been incredibly supportive as she’s been competing in “Dancing With the Stars” season 32. On several occasions, he’s been spotted in the crowd cheering her on. On November 28, Madix will be one of the five remaining couples battling it out in the semi-final for a spot in the final and a shot at the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Madix recently commented on her dances on DWTS and said that apart from her dance the first week and her dance for the most memorable year, she didn’t want any of her dances to reflect the scandal. She wrote in an Instagram Story, saved on Reddit, that she had a “big music rule” for herself which was to avoid songs on “that subject matter.”

While Madix joined DWTS in the wake of the scandal, Sandoval turned to season 2 of Fox’s “Special Forces.” On November 27, he and the four other remaining celebrities faced the grueling final phase of the selection process.

