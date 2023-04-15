‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Relaunch Business Following Scandal

The Witches of WeHo are back – minus one member.

More than a month after Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ shocking cheating scandal rocked the “Vanderpump Rules” universe, co-stars Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute are back with their wine brand that was put on hiatus following a much different scandal three years ago.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kristen Doute & Katie Maloney Have Relaunched The Witches of WeHo Wine

In an Instagram post shared on April 13, 2023, winemaker Nocking Point announced that the Witches of WeHo wine brand is back three years after it disappeared from shelves. A photo of two bottles of pinot grigio was captioned with, “Did you hear? The #witchesofweho are back with Potion No. 1 and it’s better than ever! Spring is #pinotgrigio season and this one stands above the rest with its secret ingredient: The tears of your exes.”

Photos of Doute and Maloney each holding a glass of wine were also featured in the announcement post.

“Katie and I will be donating a portion of our proceeds to @firststepwaynecountymi,” Doute added in an Instagram story. The non-profit organization provides services for victims of domestic violence in Doute’s home state of Michigan.

The Witches of WeHo wine sells for $22 per bottle and must be ordered with a 2-bottle minimum, per the Nocking Point website. The wine is described as featuring “subtle notes of white peach & lemon zest with a hint of something more elusive lurking in the background.”

On social media, fans commented on the relaunch news.

After one commenter wrote, “I thought witches of weho were donezo,” Doute replied, “We’re baaaaackkkk!”

Others wanted to know if original Witch of WeHo Stassi Schroeder is involved in the relaunch.

“It is just katie and I! we have stass’s blessing. she has a husband and babies, she’s a little busy 😉,” Doute replied.

While some excited fans said they have already ordered a bottle of the wine for the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion night in May, others were more skeptical.

“Didn’t you guys pull the wine because of the firings before? I’m surprised Kristen and Katie would even work with you guys again after you cancelled them,” one commenter wrote.

The Winemaker Previously Said No More Witches of WeHo Wine Would be Produced

In 2019, Doute, Maloney and Schroeder launched the Witches of WeHo’s Basic Witch Potion #1 Pinot Grigio as well as a rosé blend via Nocking Point’s subscription wine club. The wine brand was a nod at the trio’s nickname. At the time, a source told Refinery 29 that the three “Vanderpump Rules” stars “curated, developed, creative directed, branded, and brought to life” their wine brand.

But in June 2020, the wine brand was pulled just as Doute and Schroeder were let go from “Vanderpump Rules” amid a scandal involving false accusations about a Black co-star, Faith Stowers.

A spokesperson for Nocking Point told Us Weekly that the deal with the three Bravo stars had actually already expired and that no more wine would be produced in light of the racism scandal.

“We have taken any remaining inventory down from the website,” the rep said, noting that the original stock had sold out before the scandal. “It’s long gone and we won’t be making or selling more.”

