Here’s How Britney Spears Is Dealing With Her Family Drama

Britney Spears has been going through a lot when it comes to her conservatorship and her father. Over the past two years, her personal life has been completely unpredictable, stressful, and emotional. Not only did she deal with almost losing her dad following a near-death health crisis, but she has also been fighting to stop her dad from regaining his role as conservator in her life.

That’s certainly a lot for one person to go through, so it’s no surprise that Britney has needed to find an outlet to keep herself busy and grounded while everything else plays out. According to Entertainment Tonight, Britney has gotten herself into a routine, which includes spending time at the gym, in order to focus some of her energy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Britney Is on a Schedule That Works for Her & She Spends Time Working out to Help Her Deal With the Conservatorship Drama

If you’ve followed Britney for a while, you probably know that she really enjoys working out. She loves cardio, especially running, and she’s been known to go on hikes with her boyfriend Sam Asghari and do mittwork with a boxing coach. All of that said, it’s no surprise that time in the gym is part of Britney’s schedule.

“She is handling all the legal drama by staying positive and focusing on keeping a schedule each day, which has always been helpful for her state of mind,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

“She spends hours in her gym and has worked to make sure she is exercising and staying focused on her health. She has been doing really well and those around her are so happy to see her thriving,” the source added.

Sources Say Britney Is Ready to Take More Control of Her Life in 2021

Fans are hopeful that things will start looking up for Britney as the new year rolls around. The “Womanizer” singer will continue fighting her conservatorship and a win could really turn her life around.

It sounds like Britney is ready to make a comeback — even if it’s just on a personal level.

“Britney has had a rough year when it comes to her conservatorship. While she appreciates what her father has done for her in the past, she feels she’s ready to take more control of her finances and healthcare, and it’s been an endless struggle. She is excited about turning 39, and she thinks this year will be a healing year for her,” the source also told ET.

Britney fans are hopeful that the star feels up to making some new music, perhaps releasing a new album in 2021 or 2022. Although she recently released a new song, she hasn’t released an album since 2016. In 2019, she announced that she was taking an indefinite hiatus from performing. There has been quite a bit of chatter surrounding this decision, with her lawyer even admitting that her client has no intentions of returning to the spotlight if her father is appointed her conservator once more.

“My client has informed me that she is afraid of her father. She will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career,” attorney Samuel D. Ingham III told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny last month, according to the Associated Press.

