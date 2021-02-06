Video: Britney Spears’ Strange Voice Has Fans Freaking Out

Britney Spears fans are showing concern for the pop star’s wellbeing after she posted a strange video to her Instagram account on Friday night.

In the video, the “Piece of Me” singer appeared to be engaging with some kinetic sand. She had an orange blob sitting on a desk or a table in front of her. She filmed herself sticking her finger into the blob, and narrated what was happening. Her fans were quick to notice that her voice was different, many pointing out that she sounded strange.

“I do this all day long. See this ball?” Spears says, as she sticks one finger in the center. “It opens like this. And it’s just, like, wow.” The next few second pass in silence as Spears runs her fingers over the sand, pinching and manipulating it in different ways.

“It’s like, what do you do with your time?” Spears then asks, her voice a bit shaky and rough.

The video was posted on the same night that the documentary Framing Britney Spears aired on FX and Hulu. Spears did not take part in the program, nor did she mention it on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Britney Spears’ Voice Sounded More Strange as the Video Went on

Spears went on to play with the kinetic sand for another minute. At one point, she reached over and grabbed a nearby sand timer, flipping it upside down before she continued to play with the kinetic sand in front of her.

“Do you like to be satisfied?” Spears asked, her voice cracking. “Do you like to clean? Do you like to cook?” she continued, taking the sand into her hand and allowing it to spill out.

“Do you like to work out?” With this question, Spears sounds nearly unrecognizable. “Do you like to sew? Do you like to paint? Do you like to play with your dogs? … I like satisfaction. It’s very, very satisfying.” Spears continued playing with the sand for a few more seconds before ending the recording.

Britney Spears’ Fans Expressed Worry & Concern for the Pop Star

This certainly isn’t the first odd video that Spears’ has posted in her life. However, fans seemed very concerned about her wellbeing, and took those concerns to the comments section of the post.

The caption of the video also had fans worried, as Spears revealed that she spends a couple of hours a day playing with the sand.

“I do this at least two hours a day,” she said, adding some emoji. “I got it at Target!!!!! Have no idea what it is …. but it’s the best thing I’ve ever bought in my life,” she added.

The video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times since it was first uploaded.

“This definitely has a deeper meaning, i got the chills,” wrote one fan.

“Omg… what is up with your voice Brit Brit?” asked another.

“Can we request a welfare check on Britney?” a third fan commented.

“I think they have her heavily medicated,” a fourth wrote.

