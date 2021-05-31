Burger King’s Memorial Day Hours 2021: Is It Open or Closed?

Happy Memorial Day! It’s a good day for a juicy burger, so you might be wondering if Burger King is open near you today on Monday, May 31, 2021. The hours vary by location, but most Burger King restaurants are open, according to a statement provided to Heavy.

It’s always a good idea to check with your local restaurant before you head out. The store locator lists all of Burger King’s restaurants and their hours, plus other information like ways to order. Some locations include a link to place your order online. Keep in mind that the drive-thru hours may differ from the dine-in hours.

Here’s what you need to know:

Burger King Removed Artificial Coloring From Its Food Whopper in 2020 to ‘Keep It Real’

we like to keep it real just like our menu. so we’re removing colors from artificial sources from our food. #KeepItReal pic.twitter.com/QNPXno7SUq — Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 19, 2021

Jose Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands International, reflected on 2020 in an open letter and highlighted some of the changes the company made throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the lessons that were learned.

“Nearly a year ago, Burger King launched a viral campaign showing the iconic Whopper sandwich covered in mold to demonstrate the beauty of no artificial preservatives. The soundtrack was from Aretha Franklin singing, ‘what a difference a day made,” Cil wrote. “I was reflecting on that campaign, and all the other plans we had in the first quarter of 2020 before countries, companies and families around the world reset all their priorities to focus on winning our most important fight in a generation.”

The company worked to improve the quality of their food, which included “making the Whopper free of colors, flavors and preservatives from artificial sources,” Cil wrote.

The company worked to improve the quality of their food, which included "making the Whopper free of colors, flavors and preservatives from artificial sources," Cil wrote.

Burger King Is Adding a New Chicken Sandwich to Its Menu in 2021

it’s all so confusing, isn’t it? like how the Impossible™️ Whopper is made without beef but like, tastes like a whopper? confusing times… @ImpossibleFoods pic.twitter.com/NwucW9ZuRu — Burger King (@BurgerKing) April 26, 2021

Burger King is adding a menu item June 3, 2021, according to Business Insider. Burger King’s new chicken sandwich will come in two versions: the Ch’King and Spicy Ch’King, according to the news outlet. Both sandwiches come with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and signature sauce served on a potato bun, the article added.

“Burger King says it has been testing the recipe for two years, and now it’s finally here to compete with the swath of other crispy chicken sandwiches on fast food menus,” Business Insider wrote.

It’s too soon to try it out for Memorial Day 2021, but the menu includes all of its favorites. The Impossible Burger has been a hit since it was added to the menu.

“it’s all so confusing, isn’t it? like how the Impossible Whopper is made without beef but like, tastes like a whopper? confusing times…” Burger King wrote on its Twitter account.

The Impossible Burger “features a flame-grilled patty made from plants topped with tomatoes, lettuce, mayo, ketchup, pickles, and onions, the website says. It notes, “*For guests looking for a meat-free option, a non-broiler method of preparation is available upon request.”

The 2021 menu also includes specials like Family Bundles and BoGo Deals. The Family Classic Bundle can save you time in the kitchen cooking a Memorial Day meal.

