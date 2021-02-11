Cedrick Cotton: Member of ’90’s R&B Group Stabbed to Death

A member of a popular R&B group from the 1990’s has died. According to ABC 13, Cedrick “Swab” Cotton, who was a member of singing group Ideal, was stabbed to death on February 9, 2021. Cotton was 46-years-old. His mother, Delores Floyd, told ABC 13 that he was killed at the local Fondren Food Mart in Houston, Texas.

“He’d ride his little bike, go there, get a quick cigarette,” she said about Cotton’s daily trip. “The next thing I know, I get this call and I heard people … ‘He comes here every day. He doesn’t bother anybody. He’s a good guy’.”

After his murder, his uncle, William King, told the news outlet that he saw him lying on the ground in front of the food mart.

“I saw him just lying there,” King said. “I couldn’t do nothing but just cry last night.”

What happened leading up to the shooting is unclear. Floyd is hoping that Cotton’s killer turns himself in to police.

“Whoever did this, turn yourself in,” she said. “You know, it’s time out for this foolishness. Killing people is not the right thing to do.”

A statement about Cotton’s death was also posted to the group’s Instagram page. The statement read:

It is with great sadness that the IDEAL family announces that our brother Cedrick (Swab) Cotton passed away on the morning of February 9, 2021 due to senseless violence in Southwest Houston, TX. This unexpected attack has devastated our family, friends and support system. Cedrick was a loving father, a good brother and an awesome friend… Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers. A memorial fund has been set up to support his loved ones with any funeral costs and other expenses that may arise from this tragedy. Even if you are not in a position to help please share the GoFundMe page (link in bio) or donate via Cash App $tribute4cedrick

Ideal Emerged on the R&B Scene in 1996

Ideal – Get Gone (Official Video)

The R&B group Ideal was comprised of four members, Maverick Cotton, his brother Cedrick “Swab” Cotton, and Maverick Cotton, Jay “J-Dante” Green and Lawrence Wayne “PZ” Perry who all hailed from Houston, Texas. Their first single, “Inner City Blues” was featured on the Original Gangstas soundtrack.

Ideal – whatever (HD Video)

Their star didn’t rise until the release of their single “Get Gone” in 1999, which rose to the number 13 spot on the Billboard chart and remained on the chart for 18 weeks, Billboard noted. They followed that with their single “Whatever” which charted for 22 weeks. Their one and only album, Ideal, was certified Gold, according to All Music.

Ideal U.S. – Creep Inn

Cotton’s Friends, Family & Group Member Paid Tribute via Social Media

After the news of Cotton’s death began to circulate, his R&B comrades began to speak out about his death via social media. Cotton’s brother, Donnie Scantz, shared his grief in a lengthy post.

“I am still working on my understanding of death, and what takeaways needed to be grasped in the inevitability of it all,” he wrote on social media. “However, sometimes I wish I possessed the power to change the course of things maybe outcomes would be different especially for the people I love.”

His fellow Ideal member, Jay Green, posted about his devastation regarding his loss.

“I’m at a loss for words, he wrote on Instagram. “I can’t believe that you are gone. You will always be my brother. I love you dearly. God rest your soul. This one hurts.”

Singer RL, who is known for being a member of the group Next, posted about Cotton’s death on Instagram.

“RIP to my brotha @swab32 from the @rnbgroupideal,” he captioned a photo of Cotton. “I heard the tragic news last night but I didn’t want to believe it. Praying for your family bro u will be missed.”

Producer Bryan-Michael Cox also posted on Instagram expressing his sadness about Cotton’s death.

“I am speechless,” he wrote. “Rest In Power to my boy Cedrick Cotton aka Swab from the group Ideal. I have been trying to find the words to say.”

