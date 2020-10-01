Chrissy Teigen Reveals Loss of Third Child On Social Media

Chrissy Teigen revealed on social media that the baby she was carrying didn’t survive while she was hospitalized. In a lengthy post on Instagram on October 1, the mother-of-two revealed that her third child had died.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” the 34-year-old captioned a black and white photo of her in a hospital bed with tears streaming down her face. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Teigen added that while she was in the hospital, she and her husband, John Legend, decided to name their son Jack.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”

In a tweet on September 29, she said the doctors had a hard time finding the baby’s heartbeat.

“Just had a really scary morning, “she tweeted. “[H]uge clot, almost save-worthy. The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife.”

After revealing the loss of her child, she tweeted: “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.”

In Her Last Instagram Post, Teigen Revealed She Had Blood Transfusions

On September 27, 2020, Teigen revealed on her social media that she had been hospitalized due to excessive bleeding from her placenta.

“We’re talking more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting,” Teigen said on her Instagram story according to People. “A lot of people spot and it’s usually fine. But mine was a lot. Every time I’d go to the bathroom it would be blood, but honestly, just laying there would be blood. But today the big difference was that it kind of was like you were to turn a faucet on to low and leave it there. … It was at the point today where it was like never stopping.”

In her last post from September 29, she said that she and her unborn child were “completely fine” despite having to receive blood transfusions.

“[A]bout to have my second blood transfusion which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there. Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking…cooking…playing with the other buttbutts.”

Teigen Was Placed On Bed Rest in September

Teigen had been documenting her pregnancy on her Instagram stories and revealed on September 15 that was placed on bed rest due to having a weak placenta. According to Pop Sugar, in one of her story posts she said she didn’t quite understand the full restrictions of being on bed rest at first.

“I didn’t really know that bed rest was, like, in bed,” she said. “I honestly thought bed rest was you have to really, really, really relax, stay home — I thought it could be couch rest. Now I’m in trouble, so now I need bed rest.”

In another one of her Instagram story posts, she said her placenta had “always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies,” People noted.