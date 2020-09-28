Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized After Nonstop Bleeding: ‘It’s Scary’

Chrissy Teigen revealed she was admitted to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, on September 27 after suffering complications during her pregnancy. Speaking via Instagram Live, she told her 31 million followers, “I was at the point today where I was never stopping bleeding, and that’s obviously really bad.”

The 34-year-old cookbook author, who shares two children, a daughter, Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2, with husband John Legend, said these complications have been “hard to come to terms with” because she otherwise felt “really good” and loved being pregnant.”

As for the incessant bleeding, Teigen described it as “more than a period, definitely not spotting. Every time I’d go to the bathroom, it would be blood. Even just laying there, it would be blood. Today the big difference was it was like if you’d turn a faucet on to low and leave it.”

Teigen first alerted fans that she was at the Maternity Fetal Care Unit after sharing a photo from the hospital. However, she had to delete the first picture she since it accidentally revealed her telephone number and hospital room.

Keeping things light, Teigen tweeted about her hospital meal: “It’s actually super great for hospital food. Like it would be called ‘good’ at a restaurant!”

It’s actually super great for hospital food. Like it would be called “good” at a restaurant! pic.twitter.com/TqaJILstGf — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 28, 2020

The Chrissy’s Court star also asked “medical Twitter” to please ease up on flooding her inbox with messages. She tweeted, “I just shared as much as you need to know about what’s goin on, on insta stories – medical Twitter I beg you to please not diagnose me as there are so many factors that make me different from your patients.”

What’s most frustrating for Teigen is that there’s not much she can do. “It’s hard because I’m in that weird in-between time of it being really dangerous to try anything. Basically, if I can make it through the next few weeks, we can get through the danger zone. But we have to get through this first. It is scary. We’re on it, we’re trying everything we can.”

Despite the Bleeding, Teigen Said Her Baby Boy Is ‘So Healthy’ & She ‘Feels Good’



Teigen explained on Sunday night that “my placenta is really weak. I feel really good, the baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles. He moves a lot, much earlier than they ever did. He’s so strong, and I can’t wait for him.”

“But – he’s the strongest, coolest dude in the s***iest house. His house is falling apart. He didn’t have the strongest chance at the very beginning. So all we’re doing now is trying to make sure he’s got a lot of fluid around him, and I’m resting as much as possible.”

Teigen Was Placed on Forced Bed Rest for 2 Weeks During Her Third Pregnancy



Earlier this month, Teigen revealed that she had been placed on bed rest during her third pregnancy. While taking it easy, Teigen didn’t realize she had to spend all her time in bed, as reported by ET.

“I didn’t really know that bed rest was in bed,” Teigen said on Instagram. “I honestly thought bed rest was you have to really, really relax, stay home. I thought it could be couch rest. But now I’m in trouble. Now, I need bed rest.”

Been in bed for all but 5 mins of the last 24 hours. Here til next Tuesday. Lord it’s kind of crappier than it sounds. On punishment for saying the first two pregnancies were easy peasy — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 16, 2020

“It’s a bit of a difficult pregnancy,” she continued. “I feel good though. I will say I’m probably being punished for talking so much about how great the first two went. I was like, ‘Oh yeah, pregnancy’s awesome!’ But now I get it. I get anyone that thinks it’s not so awesome, but very happy to be carrying this baby.”

Teigen and Legend first announced her pregnancy in the singer’s “Wild” music video, which was released on August 13, 2020.

