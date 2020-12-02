Christmas Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting 2020 Times & Dates

Tonight is the night for the Rockefeller Center’s traditional Christmas tree lighting, and you won’t want to miss it in 2020. The festivities begin at 7 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday, December 2, 2020 on NBC.

This year’s event will look a little bit different. The annual event, which typically draws crowds of people, will not be open to the public this year due to the coronavirus. But nothing will be held back in terms of entertainment. Some of the biggest names in music will be ringing in the holiday season at New York City’s iconic center.

The main event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time and lasts until 10 p.m. on NBC. A special hour of performances will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern time.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting 2020 Will Be Closed to the Public & Air on NBC

Don’t forget to RSVP to my @pandoramusic Holiday Special! Join me and a few of my friends this Friday at 9PM ET for a night of holiday fun! #PandoraLIVE https://t.co/00CrWBaSmT pic.twitter.com/8Nzc5NHeF0 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 29, 2020

Unlike previous years, there will be no crowds flocking to see the 2020 Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting and the performers taking the stage. It will all air on NBC from the Rockefeller Center from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern time, with a special hour of festivities at 7 p.m. Visitors will be permitted to see the tree after the lighting and throughout the holiday season, according to the Rockefeller Center.

If you’re just interested in seeing the lighting itself, the tree will be illuminated toward the end of the program. The lighting will occur at 9:45 p.m., the Rockefeller Center announced.

“To ensure a safe experience for everyone, visiting the plaza will be a bit different this year,” the Rockefeller Center reported. “There will be special tree viewing entrances and traffic patterns, tree viewing time limits, and masks and social distancing will be required at all times.”

There will be plenty of time to visit the Rockefeller Center and see the gigantic 75-foot, 2-ton tree. Visitors will be welcomed from December 3, 2020, until early January of 2021. More details to plan your visit and a map are available here.

“For more than eight decades, the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has stood as a holiday beacon for New Yorkers and visitors alike,” the Rockefeller Center wrote on its website. “While the lights, decorations, and stars have changed through the years, visiting the Tree remains a quintessential New York experience.”

The tree is a Norway Spruce that was delivered from Oneonta, New York. It is between 75 and 80 years old. It includes 50,000 multi-colored lights, which stretch out to five miles, and a massive star containing 3 million crystals.

The 2020 Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Lineup Includes Meghan Trainor, Dolly Parton & The Radio City Rockettes

You are here ❌. Our 2020 Holiday Map is here and is illustrated by our next Art In Focus artist and award-winning author, @OliverJeffers, in partnership with @ArtProductionNY. It's available in our lobbies or see the map on display throughout the campus! 📸: Emma Rose Milligan pic.twitter.com/4aQ0GkSVCT — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 25, 2020

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting event includes a regular lineup with traditional acts like The Radio City Rockettes. This year is no different. The star-studded lineup also includes names like Dolly Parton, Gwen Stefani and Meghan Trainor, according to TODAY.

Here is the 2020 lineup:

Kelly Clarkson

Goo Goo Dolls

Earth, Wind & Fire

Jimmy Fallon

Brett Eldredge

Let the holiday season begin! The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has officially arrived at the Plaza. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/RapXlMt1Fb — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) November 14, 2020

Tori Kelly

Leslie Odom Jr.

Dolly Parton

Pentatonix

Dan + Shay

Gwen Stefani

Meghan Trainor

Cast of the Tony-winning “Ain’t Too Proud”

The Radio City Rockettes

In addition, Clarkson and Eldredge are set to perform together as duet partners. Additional partners include Parton with Fallon and Trainor with Earth, Wind & Fire, TODAY reported.

