Plastic Surgery Rumors: Fans Comment on Gwen Stefani’s Face

Fans and experts have theorized that Gwen Stefani has had plastic surgery, although The Voice coach has never confirmed whether the rumors are true.

The 50-year-old mother of three boys started her career in 1986 as the frontwoman of No Doubt. She later launched a hugely successful solo career and recently finished a Las Vegas residency, which began in 2018.

Now that the residency is over, she is returning as a coach on The Voice for season 19. The premiere airs tonight, October 10, 2020 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

Fans Commented on Stefani’s Appearance & Wondered if She’d Had Plastic Surgery

Fans are wondering whether Stefani has had plastic surgery, and especially questioned her appearance following the 2020 Grammy Awards in January. Some were critical, and others were positive and supportive.

“Gwen Stefani with moderate plastic surgery was the hottest 50-year old on the planet. But judging from these recent photos she has gone way too far.. I almost didn’t recognise her,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“I’m looking at Gwen Stefani wondering why she had plastic surgery,” another person wrote on Twitter.

Another Twitter user appreciated her look, whether or not she had cosmetic enhancements.

“gwen stefani has some bomb a** botox and plastic surgery,” the user wrote.

Experts Speculated About Plastic Surgery Procedures Stefani May Have Had

Plastic surgeons who have never treated Stefani speculated to Life & Style magazine in June 2020 about procedures they think Stefani may have had over the years.

“It looks like Gwen has had cheek filler, a rhinoplasty to smooth out the bump that can be seen on the side view of her nose, Botox to drop her upper lip to reduce her gummy smile, lip injections (see the bumpiness of her top lip) and a chin implant,” Dr. Michelle Yagoda told the publication.

Dr. David Shafer looked at a picture of Stefani from November 2019, and said she may have had chin and cheek fillers, which he described as “very common.”

“Based on the picture where Gwen is displaying her ‘new look,’ it appears people are questioning the amount of filler she’s had,” he said.

Shafer added that Stefani is “a beautiful person,” and said lighting and makeup also enhance her look.

“Finally, much of her appearance is her makeup and lighting and certainly filters as well,” he said. “Gwen is a beautiful person.”

Dr. Leslie Gerstman said Stefani may have had a lip augmentation and other procedures.

“It also appears like she’s had Botox to soften her crow’s feet and lift her brows,” the specialist said.

Another expert, Dr. Jason Pozner, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Boca Raton, Florida, weighed in on the plastic surgery rumors with Prejuvenation following Stefani’s appearance at the 2020 Grammy Awards January 26. He said she may have had some non-surgical procedures, but doesn’t believe she has had any drastic surgeries.

“Her brows are a little thicker, and her forehead looks like she’s had a little Botox, or maybe it’s just photo-shopped,” he said.

He added that she does not appear to have had any procedures done on her nose, also called a nose job or rhinoplasty.

“Her lips are a little fuller in this photo, and it looks like she probably had some filler in her lips,” he said.

He added she may have had some filler in her cheeks.

“She’s a very beautiful woman, and she’s aged very well,” he said.

