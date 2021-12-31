Do Sam & Miguel Break Up on ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4?

Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” is known for its intense relationship dynamics, relationships which can end both in battle and break-up. Though some characters’ animosity and rivalry with one another are clear, other characters’ relationships are more complex. One such couple is that of Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), the show’s teenage protagonist, and Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser), daughter of star Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).

Although the Sam-Miguel relationship began as far back as season 1, their relationship has been turbulent. It has caused friction among a number of their peers, and eventually became something of an on-again, off-again dynamic. By the end of season 3, however, the two rekindle their romance, and are both a part of Daniel and Johnny Lawrence’s (William Zabka) Miyagi Do/Eagle Fang joint dojos.

Does their relationship last through season 4, however? Or do they hit another off-patch in their ever-changing romance? Here’s what you need to know about Sam and Miguel in season 4:

Miguel and Sam Stay Together in Season 4

Miguel and Sam do indeed continue their relationship in season 4 without breaking up, although they are noticeably torn in different directions throughout. Miguel, who sees Johnny as a father figure, and Sam, who is Daniel’s daughter, are forced to go their separate ways for training early on as the friction between the two men becomes too much to continue keeping their dojos united, much to the teenagers’ dismay. Miguel sticks with Eagle Fang, and Sam with Miyagi Do. Although this doesn’t break them up, it does force them to compete on opposing teams in the All Valley Tournament near the end, a Tournament which neither team wins.

Interestingly, viewers also get to see both Sam and Miguel simultaneously question their teachings and authority figures throughout the season; Sam repeatedly insists to her father that their training should include elements from both Miyagi Do and Eagle Fang; and Miguel starts to bond more and more with Daniel, provoking some jealousy from Johnny. Miguel, too, sees the value in both dojos, and it is this mentality which unites the couple despite their separation.

Furthermore, Sam and Miguel’s relationship dynamic is further complicated as Miguel begins to feel insecure about Sam’s family wealth, especially as opposed to the poverty-stricken background he came from. This becomes apparent as early as episode 3, when dinner table discussions reveal that Sam’s college prospects include UCLA or USC, while Miguel will most likely be forced to go to a community college due to the tuition.

This insecurity is partly why Miguel develops such an attachment to Daniel, growing to appreciate him as a father figure. This, however, notably comes at the expense of his relationship with Johnny.

Sam and Miguel’s Relationship Hit Some Rough Patches

Although Sam and Miguel do not break up, there are some moments when it seems as if they might. Most notably, viewers can see the significant tension between the couple on prom night in episode 8, when Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) and Tory Nichols (Peyton List) unexpectedly come as a couple. This proceeds to ruin Sam and Miguel’s night, in part because each catch the other staring multiple times at the Cobra Kai couple. Given how each had a previous relationship with each member of the other couple (Sam and Robby, as well as Miguel and Tory), both seem to get a little jealous at the unwarranted attention the other is giving their ex.

This tension boils over to an outright battle between the two couples in the afterparty at Stingray’s house. In the end, all four end up in the pool, with Sam and Miguel angrily blaming the other for ruining a night that was meant to be special.

The next, and final, time we see the couple together is in the finale, right before Miguel leaves the Tournament after spraining his back. Miguel wishes Sam good luck, tells her “I’ll always be rooting for you,” and the two kiss, seemingly on good terms. It is implied that Miguel was about to tell her he was going to Mexico to find his father, but he is cut off before he gets the chance.

The last we see of Miguel he is getting on a bus headed toward Mexico City. What becomes of Miguel, or his relationship with Sam, will only be revealed in season 5. One thing is for sure – there is much more to be explored in this storyline.

Be sure to catch all four seasons of “Cobra Kai” on Netflix. Season 5 will likely be released in late 2022 or 2023.