‘Cobra Kai’ Creator On How Long the Show Will Last

Netflix’s acclaimed series “Cobra Kai” has already proven to be incredibly popular among audiences, going so far as to break Netflix records for viewership. Three seasons of the show have already been released, and fans are lucky enough to be less than a month away from the release of season 4.

Although co-creators and showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg have expressed interest in keeping the show alive for at least another few seasons, until now nothing had been officially confirmed. Fans should be glad to know that recently, however, Heald sat down for an interview in which he answered whether season 5 will be the end of the show.

Here’s what you need to know.

Heald Confirms There Will Be More ‘Cobra Kai’ After Season 5

All three creators have said on numerous occasions that they want the show to go beyond a sixth season. Back in May 2020, months before the release of season 3, Hurwitz tweeted: “We’d like to do at least 6 seasons of Cobra Kai.” In their recent Q&A, Schlossberg also said they envisioned “at least” six seasons of the show. In addition, back in December 2020, shortly before the release of season 3, lead actor and executive producer Ralph Macchio even teased that, “The writers have always felt they had six seasons in their head, where the story arcs can go.”

We have known since at least the summer of 2021 that Netflix had renewed “Cobra Kai” for at least a fifth season; in November, Hurwitz confirmed that season 5 had just about finished filming. By now, post-production is likely already well-underway. Given that the entire fifth season has already been written and shot, it would be fair to assume that the showrunners finished season 5 with an idea as to whether or not it would lead into another season, or if it would be the end of the show altogether. Now, after a long wait, Heald has finally answered that question.

On Tuesday, Heald sat down with Screen Rant for an interview, in which he confirmed that “Cobra Kai” will indeed go beyond season 5. “We have more beyond season 5,” he said. “We are not writing to the end of the series in season 5 right now.”

Heald went on to describe season 5 as an “enormous” season, reiterating his own Q&A comment that “each season [after season 3] gets bigger.” He also said that season 5 would have “a lot of new flavors and a lot of things that you haven’t seen before…and it’s not the end.”

Hurwitz and Schlossberg Tease Season 4 Plotline

In a May 2021 interview with ComicBook.com, Hurwitz and Schlossberg gave some insight as to what fans might expect to see in season 4. Of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), Hurwitz confirmed that we will finally get to see the two longtime rivals work together, in light of their joining forces at the end of season 3. Hurwitz elaborated:

They’re united against the common enemy right now. And their intentions are all positive with what they want to do, but let’s see what it’s like for these two guys working together with the same goal, with their different approaches. Can they join forces in a way that is going to be productive and smooth sailing, or will there be bumps in the road? And that’s what people are going to have to look forward to during season four.

“That’s the fun of it,” Schlossberg added. “Obviously they’re together, but they couldn’t have more opposite ideologies still and so there’s a lot still to work out even though they may be on the same team.”

The three creators also recently spoke about the return of Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), with Schlossberg hinting at the possibility that we might get to see Johnny and Terry meet for the first time.

Assuming “Cobra Kai” continues to release its seasons at the same rate, season 5 should be released around late 2022 or early 2023. The premiere date of season 6, or beyond, is anyone’s guess.

Season 4 premieres on Netflix December 31.