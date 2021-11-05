Martin Kove Shares How He Feels About Ralph Macchio on Social Media

In the 1984 film “The Karate Kid,” Martin Kove portrayed ruthless sensei John Kreese who encourages his karate students, including Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) to harm Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). The character becomes an even bigger issue in “The Karate Kid Part III.” The sensei, who had lost his Cobra Kai students after Johnny came in second place during the 1984 All Valley Tournament, enlists the help of his war buddy, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). Unfortunately for Daniel, Silver is even more unhinged than Kreese.

In the “Karate Kid” spin-off series “Cobra Kai,” Kreese continues to be a menace to both Johnny and Daniel. As Kove has played Ralph Macchio’s on-screen rival for nearly four decades, some fans may find it surprising that the actors get along in real life. In fact, Kove shared a heartfelt Instagram post in celebration of his “Cobra Kai” co-star’s 60th birthday.

Martin Kove Uploaded an Instagram Post in Celebration of Ralph Macchio’s Birthday

On November 4, 2021, Kove uploaded an Instagram post that consisted of “Cobra Kai” promotional material featuring Daniel and Kreese. In the post’s caption, the 75-year-old shared kind words about Macchio.

“Another happy birthday to another warrior, @ralph_macchio maybe just MAYBE we can put our fists down for his birthday, A wonderful man who keeps the train of our art moving for so many! Much love my dear friend. And one more thing…. Give me 60 push ups…ON YOUR KNUCKLES! [red heart emoji] [fire emoji] [fist emoji] [snake emoji],” read the caption of the post.

Quite a few commenters took the time to shower Macchio with birthday wishes.

“Happy birthday Ralph!! You deserve the world! [red heart emoji] @ralph_macchio,” wrote one fan.

“Happy Birthday, @ralph_macchio [birthday cake emoji] [party popper emoji] [confetti ball emoji] have an awesome day!!,” added another.

“Happy Birthday, then sweep the leg. No Mercy!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

One of the creators of “Cobra Kai,” Jon Hurwitz also took to Instagram to celebrate Macchio’s birthday. The post featured a picture of the actor dressed in a white gi.

“He may be 60, but he can still kick your a**! Happy Birthday to one of the all time greats! Much love always, @ralph_macchio!” read a portion of the post.



Macchio’s “Karate Kid Part III” co-star Robyn Lively, who played Jessica Andrews, left a string of clapping, red heart, and fire emojis in the post’s comments section.

Macchio expressed gratitude to those who reached out to him for his birthday on Twitter. In the tweet, uploaded on November 5, the actor referenced that he was in Atlanta, Georgia filming the fifth season of “Cobra Kai.”

“Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes received yesterday! Celebrating in Atlanta – seems today they’re throwing me a parade. Thanks!” wrote Macchio.

Ralph Macchio & William Zabka Discussed ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 During a May 2021 Interview

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai” will be available to watch on December 31, 2021. In a May 2021 interview with Extra TV, alongside William “Billy” Zabka, Ralph Macchio briefly touched on what the new season will entail.

“More awesomeness, more turns in a direction you may not expect, more surprises,” asserted the actor.

Zabka chimed in that there will be “more characters, more music, [and] more fun.”

“It’s a great ride,” said the 56-year-old.