‘Cobra Kai’ Star Says They ‘Just Want to Impress’ Ralph Macchio

On the Emmy-nominated series “Cobra Kai,” Courtney Henggeler plays Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) wife. While speaking to New York Live in January 2021, the actress discussed how she felt playing Macchio’s on-screen love interest.

Courtney Henggeler Shared Kind Words About Ralph Macchio in January 2021

During the New York Live interview in January 2021, Henggeler asserted that Macchio is “so great” and enjoys it when he reaches out to her via text message.

“I love when I get a random Ralph text and he’ll just like, ‘oh here’s a thought’ and I’m like, ‘oh! Ralph Macchio’s texting me.’ He’s lovely. He’s just so knowledgeable. I’m just always trying to like keep up with him,” said the actress.

The 42-year-old then shared that acting alongside Macchio has made her want to improve her performance.

“I just want to impress him. My whole acting career on ‘Cobra Kai’ is just me trying to impress my co-stars,” said the actress.

While speaking to New York Live, Henggeler shared that she would like “Cobra Kai” to delve further into Amanda and Daniel’s relationship in the upcoming season, which is set to be released on December 31, 2021.

“I would love to see their backstory. I would love to see how they met,” explained the actress.

Henggeler then suggested that she would appreciate it if fans would like her character as much as they do Daniel’s ex-girlfriend Ali Mills, played by Elisabeth Shue.

“You know, they love their Ali, I do get a few you’re not Ali messages, you know, once a week. But I think that [Amanda] landed ‘the Karate Kid,’ they have this life, they have this very successful life but you are kind of just like dropped into it. You don’t know their history so I would love for them to explore that a little bit,” shared the actress.

Courtney Henggeler Discussed Elisabeth Shue During a January 2021 Interview

During a January 2021 interview with Collider, Courtney Henggeler shared how she felt about acting alongside Elisabeth Shue while filming “Cobra Kai” season 3. The 42-year-old revealed that she enjoyed the “Karate Kid” franchise before being cast as Amanda. She stated that she has gotten “used to it, now working with Ralph and working with Billy [Zabka],” who plays Johnny Lawrence.

She noted, however, that she had a different reaction to Elisabeth Shue, as the “Leaving Las Vegas” star “is kind of the missing link to this universe” because she did not appear in other seasons of “Cobra Kai.” Henggeler explained that Shue is “so important to so many fans,” like herself.

“Like she’s heightened to me. She was so nice. So lovely that immediately I was like, ‘oh this is good.’ Until I’m like sitting across the table from all three of them. It’s Elisabeth Shue. It’s Billy Zabka. It’s Ralph Macchio and I’m like there’s a 9-year-old inside me saying this is not normal. Like whatever is happening right now, you’re going to have to process to get through this scene but this is — but you’re having like a fantasy right now,” shared Henggeler.

