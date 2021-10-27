The acclaimed series “Cobra Kai” is nominated for three People’s Choice Awards. The Hollywood Reporter reported the martial arts series is nominated for the categories The Show of 2021, The Drama Show of 2021, and The Bingeworthy Show of 2021.

“Cobra Kai” is up against “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Loki,” “WandaVision,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Bachelor,” and “This Is Us” for The Show of 2021. The other Drama Show of 2021 nominees are “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Outer Banks,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “The Walking Dead,” “The Equalizer,” “9-1-1,” and “This Is Us.” As for the Bingeworthy Show of 2021 category, the series “Mare of Easttown,” “Ted Lasso,” “Sex/Life,” “Loki,” “Squid Game,” “Outer Banks,” and “The White Lotus” are all nominated.

“Cobra Kai” fans can help the series win the aforementioned awards. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “[v]oting will run through [November] 17, and fans can either vote online at www.votepca.com or on Twitter.”

‘Cobra Kai’ Was Nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series in 2021

In 2021, “Cobra Kai” was recognized with an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series. However, the beloved Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso” ended up winning the award.

During an August 2021 interview on behalf of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, Ralph Macchio, who plays Daniel LaRusso, and William “Billy” Zabka, who portrays Johnny Lawrence, spoke about the show’s Emmy nomination. Macchio suggested that he was surprised that the series was nominated. He shared that he “was by [himself] at home” when the 2021 Emmy nominations were announced.

“I knew what time it was and I was like 11 o’clock, alright do we have a — let’s see what happens and I was all alone and I took my phone and I just, you know, recorded the Best Comedy Series like oh yeah what are the odds and it popped up and I was just trying to hold it steady, you know, and then I had nowhere to go so I just created a little video,” said Macchio.

He went on to say that he shared the video with Zabka and the show’s creators Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg. The 59-year-old noted that the nomination was “a great feeling for everyone” on the series.

“It is a very lean show, meaning budget wise for what we put on the screen and it takes a lot of work. You always here this from everyone, it’s always hard work. It’s the best cast, the best crew, but ours is the best cast and the best crew,” asserted Macchio.

William Zabka shared similar sentiments about the show’s Emmy nomination.

“What such a great feeling, what a validation above everything,” said the 56-year-old.

Ralph Macchio Shared Why He Appreciated ‘Cobra Kai’

While speaking to Deadline in May 2021, alongside Zabka, Macchio shared why he enjoyed being a “Cobra Kai” cast member.

“The fact that the critics all logged on and really endorsed it so much, the fans started conversations about it and then before you knew it this kind of became the show to watch,” said the actor.

Macchio also noted that he has enjoyed “reconnecting with Billy and all the other cast members from the OG cast” who starred in the “Karate Kid” film franchise.

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai” will be available to stream on Netflix on December 31, 2021.

READ NEXT: ‘Cobra Kai’ Actor Xolo Maridueña Reveals Co-Star Pranked Him