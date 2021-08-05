Cobra Kai Season 4 Teaser Drops & Approximate Release Date Announced

Fans of “Cobra Kai” have been eagerly awaiting the release of the show’s fourth season. Fortunately, the wait will not be much longer. On August 5, the official Cobra Kai Instagram account uploaded a brief teaser trailer for the upcoming season. The caption of the post referenced that Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) and Ralph Macchio’s students will be competing against ruthless sensei John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) Cobra Kai dojo at the All Valley Tournament. The approximate release date of season 4 was also announced.

“It’s not just a tournament. It’s the battle for the soul of the Valley. Cobra Kai Season 4, coming this December to Netflix,” read the caption.

The trailer featured characters like Daniel LaRusso, Johnny Lawrence, Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser), Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), and Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) showing off some martial arts moves while wearing gis. Tory Nichols (Peyton List), John Kreese, and Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand) also looked directly at the camera. A few moments from the upcoming season were also included in rapid succession. For instance, Cobra Kai students Tory and Robby appear to be facing off on a mat. Miguel and Daniel can also be seen practicing at the Miyagi-Do dojo. In addition, former rivals, Johnny and Daniel, fist-bump each other. Johnny later punches through cement slabs and Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) fixes his signature ponytail. A narrator also spoke throughout the brief clip.

“Fasten your gi. Tie your belt. Karate is coming to the world’s biggest stage, where legends are born. Welcome back to the All Valley Karate Tournament. The soul of the Valley is on the line,” said the narrator.

The trailer ends with a scene from season 3, episode 10 when Daniel’s wife Amanda mocks his karate rivalry with Johnny while speaking to Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue).

“Have the man-boys filled you in on the whole mortal enemy karate dojos, fighting for the soul of the Valley thing?” said Amanda.

Fans Shared Their Excitement for the Trailer

Quite a few fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share their excitement.

“IM SO EXCITED I LOVE U ALL SO MUCH,” wrote one social media user.

“This season is definitely going to hit DIFFERENT and I cannot wait. The best news ever, we’re getting a Cobra Kai christmas present and I’ve never been happier!!” added another commenter.

“This is just too much man this is definitely gonna be a bada** season I can feel it already by looking at this teaser!!!!!” chimed in a third fan, along with a fist, a flexed bicep, and an eagle emoji.

Thomas Ian Griffith Teased Season 4

Besides the fact that many of the characters are going to compete in the upcoming tournament, not much is known about season 4. However, Thomas Ian Griffith recently shared some insight about his character’s storyline in the fourth season during a July interview on the “Cobra Kai Kompanion” podcast. He suggested that the show’s creators, Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg, have brought depth to the “Karate Kid Part III” villain, who was a constant source of issues for Daniel.

“You may still hate him but there’s definitely something you’re going to want to watch with him,” shared the 59-year-old.

READ NEXT: Why Courtney Henggeler Is ‘Grateful’ To Play Ralph Macchio’s Wife