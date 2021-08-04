‘Cobra Kai’ Stars Comment on Xolo Maridueña’s DCEU Casting News

Over the past three years, Xolo Maridueña has amassed quite a fanbase for his portrayal of Miguel Diaz on “Cobra Kai.” As of the season 3 finale, his character has healed from his injuries sustained from a fight with Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) and is training at Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) joint dojo.

Maridueña is in the process of taking on another major role. According to The Wrap, the 20-year-old actor “is in talks to star in the lead role of Jaime Reyes in ‘Blue Beetle’ for HBO Max, Warner Bros. and DC Films.” As fans of DC Comics are aware, Jamie is depicted as a Latino high school student from El Paso, Texas. His life changes following a chance encounter with an other-worldly scarab. The publication also noted that the film “will be the first stand-alone [DC] title to feature a Latino lead.”

Xolo Maridueña Shared His Thoughts About the Casting News on Instagram

On August 3, Maridueña commented on playing the Blue Beetle on Instagram. The post featured a few photos that showed him posing during the Los Angeles “The Suicide Squad” premiere on August 2, 2021.

“It’s official…I am beyond grateful to be able to fill in these enormous shoes as one of the first Latino Superhero on the big screen. To the team at DC and on blue beetle, Ángel, Walter, Gareth, Galen, Zev, John…Thank you so much for trusting me with this role, we’re about to make a kicka** movie,” wrote Maridueña in the caption.

The actor proceeded to praise Dominican-American actress Leslie Grace for her recent involvement with the DCEU.

“Also huge congrats to Leslie on getting cast as Batgirl, LETS GO OUT AND SUPPORT THESE MOVIES. THIS MOVIE IS GONNA BE FOR THE WORLD. IM A F***ING SUPERHERO WHAT THE HECK,” read a portion of the caption.

A couple of Maridueña’s “Cobra Kai” castmates flocked to the post’s comments section.

“H*** ya man!!! Congratulations!!! Sweep supervillain legs,” wrote Gianni DeCenzo, who plays Miyagi-Do student Demetri.

“[Y]es xolo [two clapping hands emoji] so beyond happy for you,” commented Maridueña’s on-screen love interest Peyton List.

“OMAGAH [fire emoji] [three red heart emoji] yes Xolo YES!!!! [folded hands emoji] [three thumbs up emoji] que orgullo!!!” added Vanessa Rubio, who portrays Miguel’s mother Carmen.

“Holy mutherf***s***!” wrote Courtney Henggeler, the actress who plays Amanda LaRusso.

One of the creators of “Cobra Kai,” Jon Hurwitz, also shared his excitement about Maridueña’s new role on Twitter. He retweeted the Hollywood Reporter’s statement regarding the actor’s involvement with the project.

“Haven’t stopped smiling about this announcement. We’re all in for a treat. #CobraKai #BlueBeetle @Xolo_Mariduena,” read Hurwitz’s tweet.

Xolo Maridueña Spoke About Another DC Comics Film in January 2021

Maridueña seems to be a fan of films based on DC Comics. During a January 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor shared which television series and films he had recently watched. He noted that his “favorite TV show” is “Normal People” and noted that he enjoys anime series such as “Jujutsu Kaisen” and “My Hero Academia.” He then stated that he intended to see “Wonder Woman 1984.”

“I want to watch the new ‘Wonder Woman’ movie. I’ve heard great things about it,” said the actor.

READ NEXT: Thomas Ian Griffith Teases Information About Terry Silver in Season 4