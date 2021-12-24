William Zabka Teases Johnny & Sam’s Relationship in Season 4

The Emmy nominated series, “Cobra Kai” focuses on the characters from the “Karate Kid” film franchise. The first season finds former bully Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) struggling with his personal and work life. When he decides to re-open the Cobra Kai dojo, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) becomes involved in his life once again. While the two martial artists bickered during the show’s first three seasons, they eventually decide to ignore their past issues to ensure that ruthless sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) leaves the San Fernando Valley.

In “Cobra Kai” season 4, which will premiere on December 31, 2021, Johnny and Daniel will co-teach karate. This means Johnny will likely be a mentor to members of the Miyagi-Do dojo, including Daniel’s eldest child, Samantha (Mary Mouser).

During a December 2021 interview with Screen Rant, William “Billy” Zabka shared some information regarding his character’s relationship with Sam in the show’s upcoming season.

William Zabka Spoke About His Character’s Relationship With Sam in a December 2021 Interview

While speaking to Screen Rant in December 2021, Zabka shared that he “love[s] that Sam and Johnny’s relationship is progressing.” He referenced that Sam’s friend, Yasamine (Annalisa Cochrane) hit Johnny’s parked car during the show’s first season. After determining his car needed repairs, he went to Daniel’s dealership lot, which reignited their rivalry.

“As far as Johnny knows, Sam is the instigator of this whole thing. If she wasn’t in the backseat of the car that slammed into the Firebird that he had in season 1, you know, she started this whole thing. I love that Johnny and Sam get some time together,” said the actor.

Zabka also suggested that Daniel and Johnny’s beloved student Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) get closer in season 4.

“Johnny has a lot to bring to the table for Sam and Daniel has a lot to bring for Miguel. We’ll see how that trade-off and those relationships grow,” shared the actor.

The 56-year-old went on to say that Mouser is “just incredible and she’s progressed so much as a martial artist on the show.”

“She came in knowing nothing in season 1 and she’s so devoted, she’s doing katas between takes. I love her, I love working with her. And I love the relationship Johnny develops with her, and they feed off each other,” explained the father-of-two.

Mary Mouser Discussed Sam & Johnny’s Relationship in March 2021

During a March 2021 interview with Euphoria. Magazine, Mary Mouser briefly discussed Sam and Johnny’s relationship. The actress shared that she and Zabka had a conversation about their characters while filming “Cobra Kai” season 4.

“We were talking about like, ‘Oh, we’ve had like two interactions so far: the car and one other and I guess that moment at the end.’ There’re a lot of those relationships where I think it will be fun to see them play out and, if they do, in what ways. But Samantha and Johnny will be hilarious; I can only imagine what those conversations might look like,” said the 25-year-old.

She also shared that she was looking forward to Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) and Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand) rekindling their friendship in the show’s upcoming season.

“There are all kinds of them that I’m excited to see, like the binary brothers back together — I’m very curious to see how that plays out. I’m a fan at this point, so I just sit here like, ‘Oh that would be fun,’ we just happen to see it a few months before everybody else,” stated the actress.

