Dairy Queen New Year’s Eve & Day 2020 Hours Near Me: Is It Open?

The year 2020 is finally coming to an end, and what better way is there to celebrate than with ice cream? Like many fast food restaurants, Dairy Queen is open on New Year’s Eve and some locations are open on New Year’s Day.

It’s always a good idea to check with your local Dairy Queen to verify the hours. You can find the Dairy Queen near you here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dairy Queen Locations Are Open on New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day 2020

All aboard, bacon lovers! The DQ $6 Meal Deal is one delicious ride with all your full-sized favorites, and yes, a NEW Bacon Cheeseburger. And it’s available all day! #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/iECCVjozEU — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) December 28, 2020

Dairy Queen restaurants are open on both New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2020, and New Year’s Day, January 1, 2021. The Holiday Schedule reports that New Year’s Eve is operating under its regular business hours on New Year’s Eve. Dairy Queen is also among the fast food and other restaurants to be open on New Year’s Day and many other holidays, according to USA Today.

Most Dairy Queen locations are open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to Hours.com.

Most Dairy Queen Dining Rooms Are Closed Due to the Coronavirus

Is the Brownie Dough BLIZZARD of the Month available at DQ? Dough yes it is. Hurry in today. You doughn’t want to miss out on this. #HappyTastesGood pic.twitter.com/krPyIWqYfk — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) December 29, 2020

Dairy Queen is encouraging its franchise owners to operate through their drive-thru and close indoor dining, according to a letter to customers. Dairy Queen has been closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus and determining the best ways to operate, the letter said. Dairy Queen also implemented a task force to help monitor the pandemic at the local, state and federal levels.

The letter said:

To our DQ® fans: First, we want to thank you for your support during these uncertain times as the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, continues to spread. We hope that you and your families are safe. We are working closely with our independent franchise owners as they make operational business decisions to keep fans and employees safe. With the support of our franchisee leadership, we strongly encourage all franchise owners to close in-restaurant and outdoor dining and focus on offering drive-thru, takeout and delivery services, where available. During this time, we realize that some restaurants may close. We want you to know that our team at Dairy Queen® continues to closely monitor the coronavirus situation and take guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Health Canada and local, state and provincial health agencies. Our top priority remains the health and wellbeing of our fans, employees, franchisees and their crew members as we continue to take steps to ensure you can enjoy DQ food and treats at our restaurants worldwide. Please know that all DQ restaurants and their teams follow our everyday cleaning and sanitation practices that meet or exceed local, state, provincial and government standards. We have increased the frequency of employee handwashing and cleaning of high-contact areas, including door handles, pin pads for transactions, beverage stations, countertops, bathrooms and drive-thru areas. We have established an internal task force at DQ to continue to monitor local, state, provincial and federal government decisions regarding restaurant operations. We are providing regular updates and coordinating with our franchise owners on developments as they happen. We appreciate your support and understanding as we work through this together. We look forward to continuing to serve you at DQ in the safest ways that meet the needs of you and your family.

