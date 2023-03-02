Mother of Deceased DWTS Alum Shares Gruesome Photos From Death Scene

Aaron Carter’s mother has shared photos from the scene of his death in a shocking Facebook post.

“I want to share these death scene photos with you all because the coroner wrote it off as an accidental drug overdose,” Jane Schneck (formerly Jane Carter) captioned the post, uploaded on March 1, 2023. Schneck included photos of the bathtub where Carter’s body was found. The water in the tub is green. She also posted photos of the bathroom area, with clothing and towels on the floor.

“A proper investigation was not done. I hope and pray Nancy Grace will help with our investigation. I know she’s busy with Murdaugh trial but it’s almost over now. I pray somebody will help us get Aaron’s truth,” read another Facebook post written by Schneck.

Warning: Graphic images below.

Carter, who appeared on season 9 of “Dancing With the Stars,” was found dead in a bathtub in his California home in November 2022, according to TMZ.

Heavy has reached out to Schneck for additional comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jane Schneck Does Not Believe Aaron Carter’s Death Was Accidental

Schneck says that she posted the photos because she’s hoping to get to the bottom of what happened the day that her son died.

“[The police] never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past,” Schneck captioned her Facebook post. “Look at the photos. They were not taken by the police. But they allowed people to go in and out.although a lot of potential homicide information was there for years,” she continued, adding that her son had received “a lot of death threats” prior to his death.

Carter’s cause of death has not yet been determined. The Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner’s office said that more time was needed to solidify results, according to Deadline. Meanwhile, the family says that the medical examiner told them that there wasn’t any water in Carter’s lungs, according to TMZ, which means his cause of death wasn’t drowning.

Schneck and Carter’s fiancee Melanie Martin both told TMZ that they believe something else happened to Carter — that he didn’t simply die in the bathtub but that an alleged drug deal earlier in the day may have something to do with what happened.

The family has been urging police to further investigate.

Jane Schneck Shared Her Thoughts on the Death Scene Photos

In a number of subsequent Facebook posts, Schneck shared some of her thoughts on the photos.

“Why are the towels perfectly placed?!” Schneck asked in another Facebook post. If Betty supposedly dragged him out of the bathtub and gave him CPR!!!” she added.

“This publicist whom I had never heard of until Aaron was dead was super involved in Aaron and Melanie’s relationship. She referred the Housekeeper Betty,” she explained in another post.

Schneck went on to say that she has the support of family and friends and explained the reasons she decided to share the photos.

“It’s because we are not and have not been taken seriously by Law Enforcement in especially Lancaster Ca. They allowed everyone to tromp through what should have been at least an investigation. Because of my son’s mental illness and prescription drug issues they just wanted it to be something easy that they didn’t have the time or inclination to address. This won’t work for me or Melanie or anyone who truly loved him,” she wrote.

“We want answers. We want justice. There are people who must be held accountable,” she added.

