Mother of Deceased DWTS Alum Arrested in Florida

Jane Schneck, the mother of former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Nick Carter (season 21) and his younger brother, Aaron Carter (season 9), who died in November, was arrested in Florida.

According to court documents obtained by Heavy, Schneck, 64, was taken into custody by the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, April 29, 2023, after midnight. She has been charged with domestic battery, which is a misdemeanor.

TMZ reports that the arrest stemmed from an argument between Schneck and her husband over the the television. A source told the outlet that Schneck had been listening to loud music while her husband was trying to sleep, which caused a fight that turned physical. The report indicated that the argument occurred after “drinking.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Schneck Was Released on $100 Bond & Will Be in Court on May 22, 2023

Schneck was booked in Hernando County before posting $100 bond and being released from police custody. She is due in court on May 22, 2023, and has stated that she has a private attorney, according to the court documents.

In addition, a judge signed off on a “no contact order,” which prohibits Schneck from having contact with the person who accused her of battery — according to TMZ, that person is Schneck’s husband.

According to Florida statute 784.03, a misdemeanor battery charge could carry a punishment of up to one year behind bars and a fine of up to $1000.

Schneck has not released any sort of statement about her arrest or upcoming court hearing. She has been very active on Facebook, but hasn’t posted since the incident with her husband.

Schneck Has Been Outspoken About the Death of Her Son, Aaron Carter & Believes That Something Suspicious Happened to Him

Schneck’s son, Aaron Carter, died tragically in November 2022 at the age of 34. In April 2023, the Los Angeles County Coroner released its final report on Aaron Carter’s cause of death, which was determined to be drowning, ABC News confirmed. There were drugs found in his system.

Aaron Carter was found dead in a bathtub in his California home. He is survived by his son, Prince.

In the time since Aaron Carter’s death, Schneck has been questioning the events that may have occurred beforehand and has been begging the police to conduct an investigation. On March 3, 2023, Schneck provided an update on her attempts to get the police to look into her son’s death.

“I’m so happy. The Los Angeles PD is really looking seriously into Aarons death as a possible Homicide,” she wrote on Facebook. “It means that he will get justice. I’m really hoping that they can prove he did not do that to himself. He had everything to live for. A beautiful son,” Schneck added.

Weeks earlier, she shared gruesome photos from the scene of Aaron Carter’s death, including a picture of the discolored water in the bathtub where Aaron Carter’s body was found. Schneck has asked anyone with information to reach out to her as it could aide in the investigation.

READ NEXT: Former DWTS Judge & Boyfriend Split After Six Months of Dating