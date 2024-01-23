DWTS Alum Admits He Called Carrie Ann Inaba a ‘B****’

Season 6 “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Adam Carolla reflected on his time on the show during an interview with former ballroom pro, Cheryl Burke.

Following one of his dances, Carolla received a score of five from judge Carrie Ann Inaba. Burke asked him about the comment on the January 15, 2024, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.

“So, did you call Carrie Ann a b****?” Burke asked her podcast guest.

“I did and I forgot I did it,” Carolla responded. “[The producers] told me I did and I was like, ‘I didn’t say it,’ and they were like, ‘Yeah, you said it.’ And I was like, ‘I did?’” he explained.

Adam Carolla Has ‘No Beef’ With Carrie Ann Inaba

Back in 2008, Carolla said that he wasn’t really calling Inaba a “b****,” but it was just his overall reaction at the time.

“I was shouting it to the heavens, I really was,” he said, according to Live Journal. “I had just come off the dance floor — I wasn’t directing it toward her, but, in hindsight, maybe not the best strategy,” he added.

Nevertheless, the expletive made headlines and even earned Carolla a small bit of roasting from his pal, Jimmy Kimmel.

“He’s the Bobby Knight of competitive dancing,” Kimmel said of Carolla, according to EW.

Carolla danced with Julianne Hough on season 6 and the two finished the competition in 9th place. Carolla wasn’t the best dancer on the season, and admits that he understands why the judges scored him the way they did.

“I knew what the job was. They knew what the job was. I get it,” he told Burke on her podcast. He admitted that he has “no beef” with Inaba — or anyone from his season.

Carrie Ann Inaba Has Received Plenty of Backlash Over the Years

While Carolla saying “b****” following his low scores from Inaba may seem like the most straight forward diss, there have been other dancers — and fans — who’ve been upset with Inaba’s critiques and scoring over the years.

For example, back in 2022, Inaba made fans upset by continuously telling Charli D’Amelio that she needed to be more “intimate.”

“You know what lady I’m sick of you saying Charli needs to be more ‘intimate’…” one person commented on an Instagram post on Inaba’s feed. “She’s 18 dancing with a 30 year old… she’s already straddling him and stuff that’s got to be so uncomfortable that’s disgusting you want it to be more ‘intimate,'” the comment continued.

On season 32, Inaba received backlash for her criticism of contestant Charity Lawson. Following her international tango, Lawson’s score reflected one point deducted by Inaba, who noticed a “mistake.”

“Sorry was just reading all the comments about Charity’s dance and the mistake that she did, please let me reassure you there was no mistake in that dance and she did every step of that dance as I choreographed it,” ballroom pro Artem Chigvintsev wrote in the comments section of a post shared by the official DWTS Instagram account.

