Fans Are Worried for Jason Mraz After Seeing New Video

Some fans are concerned for season 32 “Dancing with the Stars” competitor Jason Mraz after he shared a new video on social media.

“Hey, I just want to say thanks. Thanks for everything you do; listening, following, commenting, coming to shows, voting on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ — everything you do to support my life. Because then I’m able to support his life,” Mraz said, filming his cat.

The video seems to have originally appeared on Mraz’s Instagram Stories. In it, Mraz looked reflective as he rested on a couch and talked to his fans. Although he didn’t say anything super concerning, some people thought that he seemed down, which sparked a Reddit thread.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Think That Jason Mraz Was Having a Tough Day

Mraz posted the video a couple of weeks after the “Dancing With the Stars” finale. He and his ballroom pro partner Daniella Karagach finished the season in second place, with Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy winning the Mirrorball Trophy.

Fans took to Reddit to express some of their concerns for Mraz.

“I get the feeling his cat is sick/terminal and he’s grateful to the fans for giving him a lifestyle where he can foot the vet bills. Maybe a stretch but he definitely looks sad and that cat looks old and might be in pain,” one person wrote.

“It’s seemed to me like he’s been depressed for months. I hope he’s healing. He’s been through a lot in 2023 and I hope this is a great year for him!!! All the love to Jason,” someone else added.

“Just remember to send love. Personally he just looks exhausted to me, and it’s no surprise. DWTS is a huge toll on the body, so the shock of not dancing at a high performance level everyday is probably catching up with him,” a third comment read.

“I take it as him just wanting to reach out to his fans but also I think he’s sad about not getting nominated,” a fourth Redditor said, referring to the fact that he wasn’t nominated for a People’s Choice Award when some of his DWTS co-stars were.

Jason Mraz Called ‘Dancing With the Stars’ a ‘Wild Ride’

Mraz had a really great time on “Dancing With the Stars,” and seemed really humbled by the experience. He grew as a dancer and as a person, and expressed thanks throughout the season.

“What a wild ride this was! Thank you @daniellakaragach for taking me to the moon! What a star you are! And thanks to everyone who voted and supported us on this mystical magical musical journey. We wouldn’t be here at the #DWTSFinale without you,” he captioned an Instagram post on December 5, 2023.

He built a strong bond with his partner, Karagach, and the two will seemingly be friends for life.

“My vision was to make sure people saw YOU and your love/ passion for this journey. You owned this dance from start to finish and I can proudly say YOU BODIED THAT. This was YOUR dance. YOU ARE A FREAKING STAR MRAZ and I’m so proud of you!!!!!” Karagach captioned a post after the finale.

